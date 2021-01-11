Monday’s Headlines 01/11/2021 and Apply for the Denver DOTI Advisory Board

Apply for the Denver DOTI Advisory Board by Jan. 31

If you recall much of November 2020 – and you are certainly forgiven if you don’t – you may recall that Denver voters voted to change the City and County of Denver’s charter to create a Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) Advisory Board. Applications are open through January 31 join the advisory board, which will have 19 members including six mayoral appointees and 13 City Council appointees. If appointed, you will advise DOTI on transportation policy and operations and review the department’s proposed annual budget. Read more about the DOTI Advisory Board and apply here by Jan. 31.

And now for headlines.

Traffic Violence

On Thursday, a single-car rollover crash killed a man at 38th Avenue and Fox Street in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood. DPD is investigating. (Denver Post)

Man run over by Vail bus [driven by a human] treated for non life threatening injuries (Vail Daily)

Denver and the Metro Area

Centennial State

Per-capita car purchases increased 0.7 percent on average in the years after Uber, Lyft and other e-taxi giants deployed their fleets in more than 200 metro areas including Denver-Aurora, Boulder, Lafayette-Louisville-Erie, Longmont, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Grand Junction (Streetsblog USA)

U.S. Senate Considering $10B for Highway Removal (Streetsblog USA)

Colorado’s top energy stories in 2020 includes some important transportation news (Mountain Town News)

From Streetsblog

Would you like to manage Streetsblog Denver and make it better?

If you become the next Denver Streets Partnership communications manager, running this publication will be part of your job. Read the communications manager job posting and apply by January 15.

