Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 12/11/20

Traffic Violence

Weekly Traffic Violence Report – 52 people killed on Denver streets in 2020

From Streetsblog

Back on Track: Transit Equity (Streetsblog Denver)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Crews clear Denver homeless encampment at Lincoln and Speer (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 43 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 56 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

U.S. Public Transportation Is Facing A “Make Or Break” Moment (Vice)

Sad: Your Next Car Will Probably Be an Electric Pickup Truck (CityLab)

What Will Happen to Cities in 2021 (The Atlantic)

