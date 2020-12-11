Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 12/11/20

Traffic Violence 

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Crews clear Denver homeless encampment at Lincoln and Speer (9News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 56 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • U.S. Public Transportation Is Facing A “Make Or Break” Moment (Vice)
  • Sad: Your Next Car Will Probably Be an Electric Pickup Truck (CityLab)
  • What Will Happen to Cities in 2021 (The Atlantic)

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.