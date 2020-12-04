Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 12/4/20
Traffic Violence
- Weekly Traffic Violence Report – four more people killed on Denver streets this year
From Streetsblog
- Back on Track: Conversations with Doug Tisdale and Kate Williams (Streetsblog Denver)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- A tiny home village opened Thursday in the Cole neighborhood (Denverite)
- Denver homeless advocates receive approval for second safe outdoor space (9News)
Centennial State & Beyond
- The Pandemic Hasn’t Stopped These Agencies From Moving Ahead with Affordable Housing Development (TransitCenter)
- ‘Mobility Hubs’ Become Community Anchors in Minneapolis (NextCity)
- Public Transportation in Crisis (The American Prospect)
- The Pandemic Gives Us a Chance to Change How We Get Around (WIRED)
