Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 12/4/20

Traffic Violence

Weekly Traffic Violence Report – four more people killed on Denver streets this year

From Streetsblog

Back on Track: Conversations with Doug Tisdale and Kate Williams (Streetsblog Denver)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

A tiny home village opened Thursday in the Cole neighborhood (Denverite)

Denver homeless advocates receive approval for second safe outdoor space (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 43 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 62 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The Pandemic Hasn’t Stopped These Agencies From Moving Ahead with Affordable Housing Development (TransitCenter)

‘Mobility Hubs’ Become Community Anchors in Minneapolis (NextCity)

Public Transportation in Crisis (The American Prospect)

The Pandemic Gives Us a Chance to Change How We Get Around (WIRED)

