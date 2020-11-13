Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 11/13/20

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Former RTD CEO Phil Washington To Help Biden-Harris Transition Team With Transportation (CBS4)
  • Mile High Tree Returns To Downtown Denver For Holiday Light Shows (CBS4)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 45 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Virgin Hyperloop Has Invented The World’s Crappiest High-Speed Rail (Defector)
  • The 15-Minute City—No Cars Required—Is Urban Planning’s New Utopia (CityLab)
  • Meet New York City’s First Professional Streetery Builders (Curbed)

