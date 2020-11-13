Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 11/13/20
Traffic Violence
- Weekly Traffic Violence Report – 46 killed on Denver streets
- Why Colorado Roads Are Just as Deadly as Before the Pandemic (Westword)
From Streetsblog
- Back on Track: Meet District D Representative Bobby Dishell (Streetsblog Denver)
- Could COVID-19 Finally be the Superblock’s U.S. Moment? (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- Former RTD CEO Phil Washington To Help Biden-Harris Transition Team With Transportation (CBS4)
- Mile High Tree Returns To Downtown Denver For Holiday Light Shows (CBS4)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 45 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Virgin Hyperloop Has Invented The World’s Crappiest High-Speed Rail (Defector)
- The 15-Minute City—No Cars Required—Is Urban Planning’s New Utopia (CityLab)
- Meet New York City’s First Professional Streetery Builders (Curbed)
