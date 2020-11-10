Tuesday’s Headlines 11/10/20
From Streetsblog
- Antiquated to Elevated: Hello from Alameda Falls! (Streetsblog Denver)
- The Five Worst Legacies of the Chao Years — And How to Undo Them (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- First Female CEO At RTD Starts First Day; Wants To Listen More Than To Speak (CBS4)
- Some are missing normal routines so much, they’ve started ‘fake commutes’ (Denver Channel)
- Chaffee Park rezoned in one swoop to allow ADUs (Denverite)
- Out-of-state real estate firm under contract to buy Larimer Square (BusinessDen)
- Denver City Council approves Mayor Hancock’s $1.3B budget (CO Politics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 40 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Shuttle services, public transit ready to safely serve winter guests in Summit County (Summit Daily)
