Tuesday’s Headlines 11/10/20

From Streetsblog

Antiquated to Elevated: Hello from Alameda Falls! (Streetsblog Denver)

The Five Worst Legacies of the Chao Years — And How to Undo Them (Streetsblog USA)

Metro News

First Female CEO At RTD Starts First Day; Wants To Listen More Than To Speak (CBS4)

Some are missing normal routines so much, they’ve started ‘fake commutes’ (Denver Channel)

Chaffee Park rezoned in one swoop to allow ADUs (Denverite)

Out-of-state real estate firm under contract to buy Larimer Square (BusinessDen)

Denver City Council approves Mayor Hancock’s $1.3B budget (CO Politics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 40 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Shuttle services, public transit ready to safely serve winter guests in Summit County (Summit Daily)

