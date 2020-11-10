Tuesday’s Headlines 11/10/20

From Streetsblog

Metro News

  • First Female CEO At RTD Starts First Day; Wants To Listen More Than To Speak (CBS4)
  • Some are missing normal routines so much, they’ve started ‘fake commutes’ (Denver Channel)
  • Chaffee Park rezoned in one swoop to allow ADUs (Denverite)
  • Out-of-state real estate firm under contract to buy Larimer Square (BusinessDen)
  • Denver City Council approves Mayor Hancock’s $1.3B budget (CO Politics)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 40 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Shuttle services, public transit ready to safely serve winter guests in Summit County (Summit Daily)

