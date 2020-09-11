Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 9/11/20

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

Quarantine Saved US Drivers $22B — And Saved Society Far More (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver streets summit scheduled for next week (COPolitics)

Here’s a free biking tour of Denver’s murals, curated by muralists Jaime Molina and Pedro Barrios (Denverite)

Union Members Say They Were Blindsided By RTD’s Announcement Of Planned Job Cuts (CBS4Denver)

Downtown Denver’s hotel industry is struggling. Is it because people don’t want to be in the city center? (Colorado Sun)

Centennial State & Beyond

NYC’s Modular Streeteries Look Great. What Will It Take for Them to Survive? (Curbed)

