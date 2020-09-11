Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 9/11/20
Traffic Violence
From Streetsblog
- Quarantine Saved US Drivers $22B — And Saved Society Far More (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Denver streets summit scheduled for next week (COPolitics)
- Here’s a free biking tour of Denver’s murals, curated by muralists Jaime Molina and Pedro Barrios (Denverite)
- Union Members Say They Were Blindsided By RTD’s Announcement Of Planned Job Cuts (CBS4Denver)
- Downtown Denver’s hotel industry is struggling. Is it because people don’t want to be in the city center? (Colorado Sun)
Centennial State & Beyond
- NYC’s Modular Streeteries Look Great. What Will It Take for Them to Survive? (Curbed)
