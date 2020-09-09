Wednesday’s Headlines 9/9/20

From Streetsblog

Denver’s Shared Streets Are a Change Worth Preserving (Streetsblog Denver)

Boston’s Bluebikes Bucks National Trend of E-Bike Share (Streetsblog USA)

Metro News

RTD Plans Big Staffing Cuts As Coronavirus Decimates Budget, Union Says (CPR, Denver Post)

District judge upholds constitutionality of Denver’s camping ban (Denverite)

Crush Walls Street Art Festival Returns to Denver (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 22 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 116 (Unhealthy) .

Centennial State & Beyond

What is gravel biking and why is it so popular in Colorado? (The Know)

‘We Bike Too’: A New NYC Club of Black and Brown Cyclists Takes the Streets (Curbed)

Uber Promises 100% Electric Vehicles by 2040, Commits $800 Million to Help Drivers Switch (The New York Times)

