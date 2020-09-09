Wednesday’s Headlines 9/9/20
From Streetsblog
- Inform the movement to improve walking, biking, and transit by becoming a Streetsblog Denver Intern. Apply here.
- Denver’s Shared Streets Are a Change Worth Preserving (Streetsblog Denver)
- Boston’s Bluebikes Bucks National Trend of E-Bike Share (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD Plans Big Staffing Cuts As Coronavirus Decimates Budget, Union Says (CPR, Denver Post)
- District judge upholds constitutionality of Denver’s camping ban (Denverite)
- Crush Walls Street Art Festival Returns to Denver (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 22 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 116 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- What is gravel biking and why is it so popular in Colorado? (The Know)
- ‘We Bike Too’: A New NYC Club of Black and Brown Cyclists Takes the Streets (Curbed)
- Uber Promises 100% Electric Vehicles by 2040, Commits $800 Million to Help Drivers Switch (The New York Times)
