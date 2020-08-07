Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report

Traffic Violence

Person walking dies after hit-and-run crash with driver of SUV near Sloans Lake (9News)

Weekly Traffic Violence Report

From Streetsblog

Do E-Scooters Need A Long-Term Lease Option? (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

A bike for Harrison: Family asks for help to buy adaptive bicycle for their son with rare disability (The Denver Channel)

Bike Skills Course Open To Cyclists At Montbello Rec Center (CBS4Denver)

Here’s a(nother) free walking tour of Denver’s murals, curated by Babe Walls founder Alexandrea Pangburn (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 47 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 67 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Without Emergency Funding, Doomsday Cuts Threaten to Upend Transit Riders’ Lives (TransitCenter)

