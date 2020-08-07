Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report
Traffic Violence
- Person walking dies after hit-and-run crash with driver of SUV near Sloans Lake (9News)
- Weekly Traffic Violence Report
From Streetsblog
- Do E-Scooters Need A Long-Term Lease Option? (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- A bike for Harrison: Family asks for help to buy adaptive bicycle for their son with rare disability (The Denver Channel)
- Bike Skills Course Open To Cyclists At Montbello Rec Center (CBS4Denver)
- Here’s a(nother) free walking tour of Denver’s murals, curated by Babe Walls founder Alexandrea Pangburn (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 67 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Without Emergency Funding, Doomsday Cuts Threaten to Upend Transit Riders’ Lives (TransitCenter)
Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.