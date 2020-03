Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 3/20/20

From Streetsblog

During COVID-19, Lime and Bird pull back; Spin steps up (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Traffic Violence Report

Metro News

New Bike Persona project aims to celebrate the diversity of people who bike and why (Denver Streets Partnership)

When Tennyson Street changes again, locals will be ready to preserve the commercial feel forged in Denver’s streetcar era (Denverite)

Denver is suspending (most) parking restrictions (The Denver Channel) You still CANNOT park in bike and/or transit lanes

Some heroes wear an RTD uniform (Denver Post YourHub)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 31 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 51 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Everything you need to know about riding your bike during the COVID outbreak (Bicycle Colorado)

Is Free Transit Safer? As Ridership Drops, Some Agencies Cut Fares. (CityLab)

How Transit Agencies Are Responding to the COVID-19 Public Health Threat (Transit Center)

America’s mass transit agencies need a bailout, too (Vox)

