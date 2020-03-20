Traffic Violence Report 3/20/20 – Eight killed on Denver streets in 2020

Eight people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets in 2020. Five of the victims were on foot and three were in a vehicle.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan. In 2019 in Denver, 71 people died from traffic violence.