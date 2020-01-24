Friday’s Headlines

Traffic Violence Report: Three Killed on Denver Streets Since January 1 ( Streetsblog Denver

Other news

On Virginia Avenue, a few Denverites and City Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer want to throw a speed bump under a planned bike lane and are concerned about 1) mostly unused free street parking in front of houses with driveways and garages and 2) a too “fast” public process that started eight years ago (Denverite)

Boulder kids designed the first child-friendly city maps in the country. Kids like smooth paths for strollers, walking, biking, public transit, and visiting water features. (Colorado Matters/CPR)

Aurora students ask school board for bus passes to put more college classes and internships within reach (Chalkbeat Colorado)

Opinions about free car parking as an entitlement and (now-City Councilman) Chris Hinds’ lawsuit over parking spaces for people with disabilities, by former political science profession/congressional candidate Hal Bidlack (Colorado Politics)

Lafayette moving “slow down” speed radar signs to new poles because Xcel wants the signs off the utility poles (FOX31/Channel 2)

Grand Junction business owners advocate for connectivity and safety for people walking and biking as CDOT plans to widen the Interstate 70 Business Loop (Grand Junction Daily Sentinel)

A Democrat Speaker of the House and Republican Senate Assistant Minority Leader walk into a… business roundtable and talk about raising state taxes on gas and electric vehicles (Colorado Politics)

Amtrak gets federal approval to test a high-speed train in Colorado… to then serve passengers between Boston and DC. Sorry if that got your hopes up. (Progressive Railroading and Railway Technology)

But! Passenger rail service from Fort Collins to Pueblo could happen in seven to 10 years if the Southwest Chief and Front Range Passenger Rail Commission is successful. (Left Hand Valley Courier)

Denver Air Quality Index : 10 a.m.: 54 Moderate . Yesterday’s max: 59 Moderate .

