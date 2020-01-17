Friday’s headlines

From Streetsblog Denver

A Farewell From Andy Bosselman as Streetsblog Denver Lays off Only Staffer — but It’s Not the End (Streetsblog Denver)

Introducing Streetsblog Denver 2.0 ( Streetsblog Denver

Traffic violence

Denver Police investigate two cases of car drivers hitting people walking, with serious injuries, yesterday at the intersections of S. University & E. Harvard and 16th & Wynkoop (Denver Police)

Denver’s 125 miles of new bikeways

Denver officials unveil a map showing where 125 miles of new bikeways will go over the next five years as part of the City’s Vision Zero action plan (Denverite)

Denver is Laying 125 Miles of Groundwork for a “Bicycle Revolution” (Westword)

125 miles of new bikeways coming to Denver by 2023 to make biking in Denver a safer and more comfortable commuting option (9News)

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure speeds up bikeway buildout (DOTI news release)

Other news

State Senator Mike Foote proposes stronger protections for people on bikes, giving them the right of way in bike lanes (The Denver Post)

RTD releases public comment opportunities — in English and Spanish — about five candidates to fill interim general manager/CEO position (Colorado Politics plus RTD news release)

RTD provides options for this weekend’s events (RTD news release)

State Health Officials Have Sent A Clear Message: Colorado Needs Better Air Quality Monitoring (CPR)

Metro Denver residents drive more despite rise of transit services; Colorado air quality and transportation commissioners stress need to reduce number of vehicle miles traveled and cut air pollution (The Denver Post)

More –with visuals — on the 30-story tower proposed to replace the parking lot at 19th and Lawrence/Arapahoe (DenverInfill)

People in Lakewood’s Belmar neighborhood say crosswalks are dangerous, especially for people with disabilities (Denver7)

Lakewood holds public hearing on future former White Fence Farm, which could bring more housing density (CBS4)

Opinion: Boulder residents favor e-scooters. Officials should listen. (Boulder Daily Camera)

Florida man writes, “The ultimate act of patriotism would be to drive less” and cites “pedestrian deaths in cities like New York and Denver are on the rise” (Opinion, The Florida Times-Union)

Streetsblog Denver will no longer employ a full-time reporter and the site will continue under the auspices of the Denver Streets Partnership, a coalition of advocacy groups (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 7 a.m.: 61 M oderate . Yesterday’s max: 57 Moderate .

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Will you give $10 today?