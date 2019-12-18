Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Traffic Violence Report: Saliha Abdalla-Suleiman, 42, was the victim of last week’s hit-and-run where a driver steered a Winnebago motor home onto a sidewalk. Her family thinks the driver may have intentionally run over the Eritrean refugee because she is Muslim. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
-
Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a female pedestrian at West Colfax Avenue near Sheridan Boulevard yesterday. (Denver Post)
-
State legislators to RTD: Come to us with ideas on how to improve, or we will restructure the agency. (CPR)
-
A power outage caused 20 to 30 minute delays on some light rail lines this morning, but RTD says trains are now late by less than 10 minutes. (Twitter)
-
Denver considers more and better sidewalks for Quebec Street. (Denverite)
-
Despite the city’s bad experiences with private partnerships, they’ll try it again with the National Western Complex. (CPR)
-
Eight ways to get to the mountains without driving. (5280)
-
Lakewood doesn’t know what to do with building permit applications received before voters passed new growth limits in July. (Denver Post)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 44 Good. Yesterday’s max: 53 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Consider Streetsblog Denver for your end-of-year giving. The Colorado Media Project will match your donation to Streetsblog dollar-for-dollar through December 31. Please give now.