Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Traffic Violence Report: 438 people have been seriously injured amid 22,810 Denver traffic crashes far this year. (Streetsblog Denver)
Thank you: Streetsblog readers donated $7,313 during Colorado Gives Day. Much of that will be eligible for two matching grants — and all of it will support our local nonprofit advocacy journalism.
Other news
Denver is adding more pedestrian crosswalk HAWK signals. (9 News)
A Line train horns return to Park Hill for six weeks. (Denverite)
Denver is a hard place to grow street trees. (9 News)
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 68 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 71 Moderate.
