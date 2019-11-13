Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
As Amtrak approaches profitability, it will add service to better compete with planes and cars. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
-
Ciera Spaulding, 19, must complete 50 hours of community service after hitting and seriously injuring a bicyclist on May 29, the same day Gov. Polis signed the state’s vulnerable road user bill into law. (9 News)
-
RTD’s board signaled support for a pilot that would lower fares for the N Line to Northglenn and Thornton when it opens next year. (CPR)
-
The Central 70 highway expansion is on track to move traffic off an old viaduct by spring 2021. (Denver Business Journal)
-
The future “Aerotropolis” received $25 million in federal funds to (further car dependency and) upgrade a rural intersection in Adams County. (Denver7)
-
Longmont will upgrade its Main Street to keep up with growth. (Denver7)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 55 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 61 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.