Wednesday’s Headlines

Traffic Violence Report: One new traffic fatality brings Denver’s total to 63, which is up 12.5 percent compared to the 56 recorded at this point last year. Eight people were seriously injured in crashes last week. (Streetsblog Denver)
Last year U.S. pedestrian and bicyclist deaths continued to rise while people inside cars got safer, according to a new report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (Streetsblog USA)
RTD canceled at least 38 light rail trains yesterday amid its driver shortage. (Denver Post)
To address the shortage, RTD considers cutting service to improve working conditions and increase reliability. But the agency’s board of directors made clear they don’t like the idea. (Denver Post, CPR, 9 News)
Mayor Hancock offers $200,000 to study reducing speed limits. (Colorado Politics)
It’s unsustainable if everyone keeps driving said Mayor Hancock in an interview with Kyle Clark. (9 News)
A CDOT wish list includes highway expansions and safety enhancements to Federal Boulevard. (CPR)
CDOT considers new I-25 express lanes and a transit center for Castle Rock and surrounding areas. (Elbert County News)
A guide to Aurora’s mayoral election. (5280)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 47 Good. Yesterday’s max: 56 Moderate.
