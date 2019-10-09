Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
A 31-year-old man on a bicycle was killed in a crash. The road fatality is the 62nd so far this year, which is the same number of people killed on the city’s streets in all of 2018. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
New transit options like RTD’s G Line into Arvada have spurred building booms along transit corridors, and they’ve shown that a more sustainable, car-free commute is possible, at least for a small group of riders. (Curbed)
Blind residents are concerned about a plan to remove curbs from the 16th Street Mall. (CBS4)
New tech will allow CDOT to monitor the weather and vary speed limits in Glenwood Canyon, which would allow the agency to increase the speed limit from 60 mph to 70 mph. (Glenwood Springs Post Independent)
Urbanism & Environment
A transit-oriented development could come to a four-acre site near RTD’s station at Colorado Boulevard and Evans Avenue. (Denverite)
The Ramada Inn on East Colfax could become 336 units of housing with ground-floor retail. (Business Den)
Growth coming to Denver exurb Elizabeth, population 1,700, prompts an effort to recall the entire elected government. (Denver Post)
Emissions from oil and gas drilling contribute to Front Range ozone levels, which exceed federal standards. The state says it’s working to drive down those emissions. Yet regulators have issued over 1,100 drilling permits in the region since January. (Colorado Independent) (h/t John Herrick)
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 58 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 61 Moderate.
