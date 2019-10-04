Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Traffic Violence Report: Drivers killed two motorcyclists, bringing Denver’s total fatalities to 61. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
Motorcyclists make up 20 percent of Colorado traffic fatalities. (Pagosa Daily Post)
The Broadway bike lane and dedicated transitway could be “ready for construction” next year, but the project is not fully funded. (Denver Post) (Take the community survey)
As Denver and RTD push for dedicated bus lanes, a race among bus riders, cyclists and pedestrians showed that buses were the slowest. (Fox 31)
On November 5, Denver voters will decide if the city should create a transportation department to “take on more responsibility for bus and train service amid a new urban era. (Denver Post)
Commuters expressed frustration with RTD in the first of many telephone town halls. (CBS4)
More on “Reimagine RTD,” the study to improve transit service. (Colorado Politics)
All lanes of U.S. 36 have opened after the bridge collapse. (Denver7)
One of Denver’s best bike mechanics is a woman. Samantha Roshanaee repairs bikes at Green Mountain Sports in Lakewood. (5280)
Urbanism & Environment
Profile: After 10 years in a federal prison, Bernard Hurley became a real estate developer. His new plans for RiNO would add parks, hundreds of housing units, three music venues and space for nonprofits. (Denverite)
The growth cap Lakewood voters approved in July, is “climate arson,” “the effects of which disproportionately fall on those who can’t afford expensive detached homes, and people of color,” according to analysis in The Urbanist. (The Urbanist)
Near a Globeville rail stop, a real estate developer proposed a big box store with two towers on top, one with 15 stories dedicated to office space, another 14 stories tall for 180 units of housing. (Business Denver)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 57 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 53 Moderate.
Public Comment
Deadline Today: How do you commute into Downtown Denver? Fill out the Downtown Denver Partnership’s Commuter Survey.
Deadline Today: Fill out DRCOG’s Regional Transportation Plan Survey.
