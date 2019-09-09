Monday’s Headlines & This Week’s Events

Children cross Williamsburg Street at Lee Avenue on June 21, 2019.
Children cross Williamsburg Street at Lee Avenue on June 21, 2019.
Note: Events related to walking, biking and transit are listed below. Streetsblog seeks two interns to help make the weekly calendar a regular feature.

From Streetsblog

  • As schools open, a parent considers the harmful legacy of cars. (Streetsblog NYC)

Other news

  • Colorado pedestrian deaths are down 28% this year. (The Journal). But they’re up 31% in Denver. (Streetsblog Denver)
  • Athmar Park residents express concern over “high risk” streets. (Fox 31)
  • There have been more than 20 fatal or serious hit-and-runs in Denver so far this year. (Westword)
  • Bustang is helping mountain towns attract more skiers without bringing heavier traffic. (KUNC)
  • Here’s what neighborhoods will suffer most as the climate crisis increases temperatures in Denver. (Denverite)
  • Members of the public expressed “intense public worries” as the EPA considers reclassifying Colorado as a “serious” violator of air quality standards. (Denver Post, Colorado IndependentWestword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 31 Good. Yesterday’s max: 50 Good.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

This week

Tuesday
Wednesday
  • Denver Streets Congress. 11:30-1 p.m. (Facebook)
Thursday
  • INC Transportation Committee. 6-8 p.m. Topics: Vizion Zero Update, a primer on the regional Vision Zero Action Plan and INCs Transportation Platform. (Facebook)
Friday
Saturday
  • The Denver Cruiser Ride and Antique Bicycle Show. 10-12 p.m.  A family friendly bike ride. (Facebook)
Through 10/4

Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.