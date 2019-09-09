Monday’s Headlines & This Week’s Events
Note: Events related to walking, biking and transit are listed below. Streetsblog seeks two interns to help make the weekly calendar a regular feature.
From Streetsblog
As schools open, a parent considers the harmful legacy of cars. (Streetsblog NYC)
Other news
Colorado pedestrian deaths are down 28% this year. (The Journal). But they’re up 31% in Denver. (Streetsblog Denver)
Athmar Park residents express concern over “high risk” streets. (Fox 31)
There have been more than 20 fatal or serious hit-and-runs in Denver so far this year. (Westword)
Bustang is helping mountain towns attract more skiers without bringing heavier traffic. (KUNC)
Here’s what neighborhoods will suffer most as the climate crisis increases temperatures in Denver. (Denverite)
Members of the public expressed “intense public worries” as the EPA considers reclassifying Colorado as a “serious” violator of air quality standards. (Denver Post, Colorado Independent, Westword)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 31 Good. Yesterday’s max: 50 Good.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
This week
Tuesday
Mayor’s Pedestrian Advisory Committee. 7:30 a.m. (Mayor’s Office)
Wednesday
Denver Streets Congress. 11:30-1 p.m. (Facebook)
Thursday
INC Transportation Committee. 6-8 p.m. Topics: Vizion Zero Update, a primer on the regional Vision Zero Action Plan and INCs Transportation Platform. (Facebook)
Friday
Mid-Autumn Festival. 5-10 p.m. Denver’s Asian-style night market is back with street food from all over the world. (Free tickets at Eventbrite, Volunteer)
Saturday
The Denver Cruiser Ride and Antique Bicycle Show. 10-12 p.m. A family friendly bike ride. (Facebook)
Through 10/4
Fill out DRCOG’s Regional Transportation Plan Survey.
