Friday’s Headlines

  • Traffic Violence Report: Among Denver’s 16,522 crashes so far this year, fatalities increased 31% while serious injuries ballooned 29%, even though overall crashes are down slightly. (Streetsblog Denver)

  • Todd Kenneth Grudznske, 48, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after hitting and killing a 25-year-old woman while driving drunk in Lakewood. (Denver Post, 9 News)
  • “I came very close to death” says bicycle racer Bernie Bernstein, who was severely injured in a July 20 hit-and-run. (Velo News)
  • Nimby Alert: If voters pass Initiative 122, residential building permits would be capped at one percent across much of the Denver Metro. (CPR)
  • If voters approve Proposition CC, which would weaken TABOR, Colorado could take in $1 billion for education and transportation in the first two years. (Land Line)
  • Air Quality Hearing: At 9 a.m. the EPA wants to hear from people in the Denver Metro at it considers stricter rules to clean up the region’s dangerous air. (APWestword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 60 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 77 Moderate.
