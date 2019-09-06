Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Traffic Violence Report: Among Denver’s 16,522 crashes so far this year, fatalities increased 31% while serious injuries ballooned 29%, even though overall crashes are down slightly. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
Todd Kenneth Grudznske, 48, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after hitting and killing a 25-year-old woman while driving drunk in Lakewood. (Denver Post, 9 News)
“I came very close to death” says bicycle racer Bernie Bernstein, who was severely injured in a July 20 hit-and-run. (Velo News)
Nimby Alert: If voters pass Initiative 122, residential building permits would be capped at one percent across much of the Denver Metro. (CPR)
If voters approve Proposition CC, which would weaken TABOR, Colorado could take in $1 billion for education and transportation in the first two years. (Land Line)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 60 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 77 Moderate.
