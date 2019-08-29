Thursday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Urban Isolation: Look at all the land Denver dedicates to cars. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
A driver hit and seriously injured a pedestrian at West Ellsworth Avenue and South Bryant Street. (Denver Post)
A Denver motorcycle cop is in serious condition following a crash in an I-70 construction zone. (Denver Post)
Denver should reduce its default speed limit from 25 to 20 mph say street safety advocates. (9 News)
A plunger-protected bike lane briefly appeared in Boulder. (Daily Camera, Denver Post)
Drivers in the Denver Metro spend 60 or more hours in traffic per year. (CBS4)
Public health officials listened when I-70 construction caused “constant noise from drills, tractors and trucks, and manmade earthquakes,” in Globeville, Elyria and Swansea. (Denver Post)
The city will study vibration impacts. (Denver7)
RTD’s N-Line to Northglenn and Thornton will open next year and an RTD official staked his job on it. (Westminster Window)
CRUSH Walls: A guide to Denver’s street art festival. (5280)
Colorado Springs Gazette Editorial Board: “‘Zero-emission vehicles’ pollute more than internal combustion vehicles” due in part to the “extraordinary amount of carbon pollution caused by the production of lithium-ion batteries.” (Gazette)
This summer Denver’s air quality has been bad, and it has been worse. (CPR)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 56 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 77 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
