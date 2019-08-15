Thursday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Eyes on the Street: There’s no sidewalk on a Park Hill pedestrian route to 40th & Colorado Station, but changes could be coming. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
-
An RTD train hit and killed a pedestrian in Northeast Park Hill. (Denver Post, 9 News)
-
One person is dead in a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a motorist near Sloan’s Lake. (9 News)
-
The A Line is operating at a normal schedule after track maintenance. (Fox 31)
-
Colorado requires drivers to stop for school buses with red lights flashing, even if it’s on the other side of the street. (Patch.com)
-
CDOT is selling discounted personal breathalyzers for $30-50. (Denverite)
-
-
Fewer than 250 people have signed up for RTD’s new discount program. (CPR)
-
Another Critical Mass bike ride is planned for tomorrow by Extinction Rebellion, the climate crisis protest group. (Twitter)
-
The Colorado Classic will provide a free open streets event Sunday, Aug. 25. (Colorado Classic)
-
Construction started on the collapsed segment of U.S. 36. (CBS4)
-
CDOT expects it to open by October. (Denver Post)
-
Hundreds of thousands of drivers could switch to electric vehicles under a mandate the state is expected to adopt. (Denver Post)
-
The proposed EV requirement would save Coloradans millions in gas money and reduce pollution equal to taking more than 200,000 cars off the road by 2025. (Environmental Defense Fund)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 54 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 87 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
