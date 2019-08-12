Monday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Five thought-provoking ideas ahead of the Streetsblog Scooter Debate tonight. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
In Thornton, a driver slammed her SUV into a Denver man, killing him. (Fox31)
A driver in Northglenn hit a couple and their dog, resulting in minor injuries for the couple, severe injuries for the dog. (CBS4)
A ghost bike was dedicated for Chuck Vogel, the 62-year-old Parker bicyclist who a driver hit and killed July 4. (CBS4)
Commentary: Denver’s streets are for people, not cars, writes Andy Peters of WalkDenver’s board. (Denver Post)
One year into Denver’s sidewalk repair program, the city is behind schedule after it inspected 925 properties of 10,000. And that’s in just one of 11 areas the city will inspect. (9 News)
Some Stapleton students were told school buses are full and they must walk. (Denver7)
Westword readers say Scooter riders think they own the streets. (Westword)
- What does RTD do to get people to and from big concerts? Not much. (9 News)
Denver banned self-storage facilities near rail stations to promote lively, walkable areas. And the self-storage companies aren’t happy. (Denverite)
More night work approved for I-70 widening, bringing more headaches, sleepless nights and health problems to Elyria-Swansea. (Colorado Independent)
Locals claim sleep deprivation and environmental racism. (Denverite)
Car dealers say mandate to sell more electric vehicles is a threat to tradition. [And the climate crisis isn’t?] (Colorado Sun)
Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 39 Good. Yesterday’s max: 50 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
