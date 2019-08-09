Friday’s Headlines

A FedEx vehicle parked in a bike lane on Wynkoop Street between 15th & 16th Streets on Aug. 8. Photo: Andy Bosselman
eventbriteJoin us for the Streetsblog Scooter Debate Monday at 5:30. Event features happy hour, an electrifying slate of panelists and a feisty moderator. Seating is limited, get free tickets now at Eventbrite.

From Streetsblog

  • Archive: This is the right way to double park a delivery vehicle. Hint: It’s not in the bike lane. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • Atlanta bans electric scooters after three crashes killed riders. (Denver Post)
  • Two years after it opened, the R Line from Denver to Aurora and Lone Tree attracts fewer than half the expected riders. (Sentinel)
  • A sharp rise in teen driving deaths prompts CDOT to launch a social media campaign. (CBS4)
  • Englewood will paint new bike lanes. (Englewood Herald)
  • Bustang will offer service to Broncos games from Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. (Coloradan)
  • What Denver officials are learning about sustainable urbanism from Copenhagen. (Urban Land)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 45 Good. Yesterday’s max: 101 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Today is an Ozone Action Alert Day. (CDPHE)
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

