Friday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Archive: This is the right way to double park a delivery vehicle. Hint: It’s not in the bike lane. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
Atlanta bans electric scooters after three crashes killed riders. (Denver Post)
Two years after it opened, the R Line from Denver to Aurora and Lone Tree attracts fewer than half the expected riders. (Sentinel)
A sharp rise in teen driving deaths prompts CDOT to launch a social media campaign. (CBS4)
Englewood will paint new bike lanes. (Englewood Herald)
Bustang will offer service to Broncos games from Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. (Coloradan)
What Denver officials are learning about sustainable urbanism from Copenhagen. (Urban Land)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 45 Good. Yesterday’s max: 101 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Today is an Ozone Action Alert Day. (CDPHE)
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
