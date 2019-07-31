Wednesday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

  •  Traffic Violence Report: Amid four more traffic fatalities, the cycling community will remember fallen bicycle riders and demonstrate for safer streets at three different events, including a candlelight vigil tonight. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • Daughter of Scott Hendrickson paints a ghost bike to remember her dad. (9 News)
  • Another ghost bike was placed at the corner where a truck killed Elizabeth Bounds last week. In the debate over adding a protected bike lane in the area, neighbor Terry Berkeley says, “I don’t think they need that protection.” (CBS4)
  • Video: Bounds’ death was acknowledged by Denver City Councilmen Chris Hinds and Paul Kashmann, who also raised the importance of protected bike lanes. (Denver 8 via YouTube)
  • Tonight’s Denver Cruiser Ride will bring awareness to cycling deaths. (Fox 31)
  • More on the bike, scooter and skateboard ban outside of Rockies Stadium. (CBS4)
  • The Colorado Bureau of Investigation expects to be flooded with DUI testing requests. (Colorado Sun)
  • Colorado will adopt California’s zero-emission program in 2023 through a deal with automakers that will avoid expected Trump administration rollbacks. (CNBC)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 5 a.m.: 51 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 90 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

We can’t do this work without your help. Give $5 per month.

  • Camera_Shy

    “Terry Berkeley lives nearby is aware of the death, but does not feel adding the bike lanes will do any good.”

    I bet she would feel differently if it were her relative or close friend who died this way.

    • Devin Quince

      She is a hag

  • Camera_Shy

    “(DUI testing) business that had flowed to ChemaTox was redirected toward the state. “I
    cannot compete with free,” ChemaTox owner Sarah Urfer (said).”

    That’s true, but I’d say ChemaTox’ll be able to recoup some of the business once the CBI has a huge backlog (due to their testing being free).

    The choices will be: free, but a long wait thru CBI, or some reasonable charge and a quick turn-around thru ChemaTox.