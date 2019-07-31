Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
Traffic Violence Report: Amid four more traffic fatalities, the cycling community will remember fallen bicycle riders and demonstrate for safer streets at three different events, including a candlelight vigil tonight. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
-
Daughter of Scott Hendrickson paints a ghost bike to remember her dad. (9 News)
-
Another ghost bike was placed at the corner where a truck killed Elizabeth Bounds last week. In the debate over adding a protected bike lane in the area, neighbor Terry Berkeley says, “I don’t think they need that protection.” (CBS4)
-
Video: Bounds’ death was acknowledged by Denver City Councilmen Chris Hinds and Paul Kashmann, who also raised the importance of protected bike lanes. (Denver 8 via YouTube)
-
Tonight’s Denver Cruiser Ride will bring awareness to cycling deaths. (Fox 31)
-
More on the bike, scooter and skateboard ban outside of Rockies Stadium. (CBS4)
-
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation expects to be flooded with DUI testing requests. (Colorado Sun)
-
Colorado will adopt California’s zero-emission program in 2023 through a deal with automakers that will avoid expected Trump administration rollbacks. (CNBC)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 5 a.m.: 51 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 90 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
