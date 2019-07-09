Tuesday’s Headlines
Brianna Holguin crosses Alameda Boulevard one block from where a driver killed Joseph Fresquez on June 28.
From Streetsblog
A teen drag racer killed a pedestrian on Alameda Boulevard in one of many known high-speed killing zones in the Mile High City that Mayor Hancock’s administration can’t get under control. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
Neil Westergaard, an influential Denver journalist who was often criticized by Streetsblog, died at 67. (Denver Business Journal, Denver Post)
Women feel unsafe on Denver’s streets after dark, but it’s not likely to get brighter anytime soon. (Denverite)
Colorado can go forward with adopting California’s tougher vehicle fuel standards a state district judge ruled. (Denver Post)
Gov. Polis pledges to back California and the governors of 21 other states in fighting proposed Trump administration rules that would stop states from adopting tougher fuel standards. (AP)
The Denver City Council put off voting on the Peña Boulevard widening until next week when new council members can have a say. (Denverite)
Council changes how large developments are planned to include more community comments. (Denverite)
Council approved a high-rise transit-oriented development near RTD’s 41st and Fox station. (Denverite)
Hyperloop may be among the options CDOT will consider in its statewide listening tour. (Government Technology)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 38 Good. Yesterday’s max: 49 Good.
