Tuesday’s Headlines
In 1982, the 16th Street Mall opened and the Free MallRide started service. Today the line is RTD’s most popular, with 10,739,866 boardings in 2017. Photo: RTD
From Streetsblog
-
Re-post: RTD at 50: The 50 most fascinating facts and stats. (Streetsblog Denver)
-
Oregon bans zoning for single-family homes in large cities. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
-
A juvenile driver killed Levi Montoya, 23, and injured two others in a hit-and-run outside of the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora. (9 News, Denver Post)
-
Family member says Montoya died trying to save others. (Denver7)
-
A driver smashed into a 7-11 on East Colfax and ran off. (Denver Post)
-
RTD should focus on better bus service to Boulder and Longmont instead of building a $1.5 million rail line, says transit advocate Danny Katz. (CPR)
- A proposed protected bike lane on S. Marion Street has Wash Park residents worried. (9 News)
- Public Works is building a pedestrian bridge that will allow elementary school students in Elyria-Swansea to avoid being late for school when trains stop for long periods of time. (Denverite)
-
More on the new Major Taylor mural on the Cherry Creek Trail. (9 News)
-
2 high-ranking officials with Denver Public Works are out after an investigation. (Denver Post, Denver 7)
-
In the U.S., and in Denver, “building walkable cities is the key to economic success.” (Curbed)
-
Should Lakewood cap development at one percent per year? (Denver 7)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 36 Good. Yesterday’s max: 64 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.