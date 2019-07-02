Tuesday’s Headlines

In 1982, the 16th Street Mall opened and the Free MallRide started service. Today the line is RTD’s most popular, with 10,739,866 boardings in 2017. Photo: RTD

From Streetsblog

Other news

  • A juvenile driver killed Levi Montoya, 23, and injured two others in a hit-and-run outside of the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora. (9 NewsDenver Post)
  • Family member says Montoya died trying to save others. (Denver7)
  • A driver smashed into a 7-11 on East Colfax and ran off. (Denver Post)
  • RTD should focus on better bus service to Boulder and Longmont instead of building a $1.5 million rail line, says transit advocate Danny Katz. (CPR)
  • A proposed protected bike lane on S. Marion Street has Wash Park residents worried. (9 News)
  • Public Works is building a pedestrian bridge that will allow elementary school students in Elyria-Swansea to avoid being late for school when trains stop for long periods of time. (Denverite)
  • More on the new Major Taylor mural on the Cherry Creek Trail. (9 News)
  • 2 high-ranking officials with Denver Public Works are out after an investigation. (Denver PostDenver 7)
  • In the U.S., and in Denver, “building walkable cities is the key to economic success.” (Curbed)
  • Should Lakewood cap development at one percent per year? (Denver 7)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 36 Good. Yesterday’s max: 64 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

