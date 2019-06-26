Wednesday’s Headlines
Bystanders gather at the scene of a head-on bike crash on the Cherry Creek Trail. Photo: Andy Kenny, via Twitter
From Streetsblog
-
A horrible head-on bike crash injured two on the Cherry Creek Trail last night. (Streetsblog Denver via tweets by Denver Post reporter Andy Kenny)
-
Traffic Violence Report: Police ask drivers to use caution after two motorcycle deaths and one serious injury happened in two days. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
-
Jacob Coates, an 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy, died Saturday after an SUV driver hit him while he was riding an electric Razor scooter. (Gazette)
-
Denver police list Denver’s 10 most dangerous intersections. (Fox 31)
-
These Colorado bike shops put the focus on family cycling. (5280)
-
Metro State sociology teacher studies why more Denverites don’t ride bikes more. (MSU)
- Denver ranks second among walkable cities. (Colorado Politics)
- More on the November ballot measure that will decide if Denver should create a transportation department. (9 News)
-
Electric scooters and dockless bikes have provided more than 2 million rides in Denver. (Fox 31)
-
RTD can’t hire enough maintenance workers. (CPR)
-
RTD will host more meetings about quiet zones along the G and A lines. (Patch.com)
-
A crowd gathered to watch the Lego-like installation of a 49-unit modular apartment building on West Colfax. (Denverite)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 5 a.m.: 42 Good. Yesterday’s max: 51 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
