Friday’s Headlines 9/10/21: 54 people have died on Denver’s streets in 2021

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence Report: 54 people have died on Denver’s streets (Streetsblog Denver)

Friday’s Headlines Are Back in Town (Streetsblog USA)

America’s Most Toxic Car Ads: Get Out of Dodge (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Bike To Work Day Encourages Pedal Power (CBS Denver)

Two-vehicle crash in Denver kills one person and injures three others (The Denver Post)

RTD to suspend L Line service through Sept. 21 (9 News)

E-470 plots to attract more drivers after big traffic decline …one vote to allow traffic to decline (Denver Business Journal)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 81 (Moderate) Yesterday’s max: 115 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

CDOT reports no fatal crashes over Labor Day weekend in Colorado (Journal Advocate)

Shared micromobility can help build communities residents deserve (TechCrunch)

Computer car chip shortage has stalled many Colorado drivers it’s a great time to get a bike (9 News)

Xcel Energy Will Now Help Pay For An Electric Car — Depending On Your Income but will they help me pay for an electric bike? (Colorado Public Radio)

Colorado Department of Transportation announced next campaign sadly they have yet to adopt our “ban cars” campaign. better luck next year? (KJCT)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.