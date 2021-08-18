Wednesday’s Headlines 8/18/21: Ozone concentrations still hanging around

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Ozone concentrations continue to stick around the unhealthy for sensitive groups category (Fox 31)

Meeting to allow feedback on planned bikeway between Longmont and Boulder (The Daily Camera)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 93 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 101 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

CDOT installs preventative digital sensors along I-70’s canyon stretch (Fox 31)

Cyclist dies in crash during Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race (The Colorado Sun)

CDOT on Cottonwood Pass: ‘Everything’s on the table’ (Aspen Daily News)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines for All to See (Streetsblog USA)

Federal Investigation into Tesla Autopilot Defects Could Pull 765k Cars From U.S. Roads (Streetsblog USA)

