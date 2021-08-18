Wednesday’s Headlines 8/18/21: Ozone concentrations still hanging around
We’re taking a late Summer break and will return next week. Until then, we need your sidewalk photos! Show us your sidewalk to nowhere, your daily obstacle course, or the remnants of a sidewalk past. Post with #DenverDeservesSidewalks or #SadSidewalks or email them to info@streetsblog.org
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Ozone concentrations continue to stick around the unhealthy for sensitive groups category (Fox 31)
- Meeting to allow feedback on planned bikeway between Longmont and Boulder (The Daily Camera)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 93 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 101 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- CDOT installs preventative digital sensors along I-70’s canyon stretch (Fox 31)
- Cyclist dies in crash during Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race (The Colorado Sun)
- CDOT on Cottonwood Pass: ‘Everything’s on the table’ (Aspen Daily News)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines for All to See (Streetsblog USA)
- Federal Investigation into Tesla Autopilot Defects Could Pull 765k Cars From U.S. Roads (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.