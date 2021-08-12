Thursday’s Headlines 8/12/21: It’s time to hit the sidewalks!

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Cyclists call for safer roads across Denver (The Denver Channel)

‘Please Slow Down’: Denver Police Join Metro Area Authorities Enforcing Speed Limits (CBS Local)

So what would losing at-large seats at Denver City Council mean? Depends on who you ask. (Denverite)

Serious crash closes Irving Street in Denver (Fox 31)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 94 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 150 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

Pedestrian killed in collision on Academy near Maizeland (KKTV)

Pedal 4 Possible is a ride for everyone (Bicycle Colorado)

Coloradans are paying a lot more for Uber and Lyft trips — if they can even find a ride. Here’s why. (9 News)

Letter: If CDOT doesn’t fix it, US 40 at Red Dirt Hill is going to get someone killed (Sky-Hi News)

