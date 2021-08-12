Thursday’s Headlines 8/12/21: It’s time to hit the sidewalks!

From Streetsblog

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Cyclists call for safer roads across Denver (The Denver Channel)
  • ‘Please Slow Down’: Denver Police Join Metro Area Authorities Enforcing Speed Limits (CBS Local)
  • So what would losing at-large seats at Denver City Council mean? Depends on who you ask. (Denverite)
  • Serious crash closes Irving Street in Denver (Fox 31)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 94 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 150 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)

Centennial State

  • Pedestrian killed in collision on Academy near Maizeland (KKTV)
  • Pedal 4 Possible is a ride for everyone (Bicycle Colorado)
  • Coloradans are paying a lot more for Uber and Lyft trips — if they can even find a ride. Here’s why. (9 News)
  • Letter: If CDOT doesn’t fix it, US 40 at Red Dirt Hill is going to get someone killed (Sky-Hi News)

