Thursday’s Headlines 8/12/21: It’s time to hit the sidewalks!
From Streetsblog
- It’s time to hit the sidewalks! (Streetsblog Denver)
- Thursday’s Headlines Are Full of Hot Takes (Streetsblog USA)
- Talking Headways Podcast: Saved Mental Energy (Streetsblog USA)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Cyclists call for safer roads across Denver (The Denver Channel)
- ‘Please Slow Down’: Denver Police Join Metro Area Authorities Enforcing Speed Limits (CBS Local)
- So what would losing at-large seats at Denver City Council mean? Depends on who you ask. (Denverite)
- Serious crash closes Irving Street in Denver (Fox 31)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 94 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 150 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups)
Centennial State
- Pedestrian killed in collision on Academy near Maizeland (KKTV)
- Pedal 4 Possible is a ride for everyone (Bicycle Colorado)
- Coloradans are paying a lot more for Uber and Lyft trips — if they can even find a ride. Here’s why. (9 News)
- Letter: If CDOT doesn’t fix it, US 40 at Red Dirt Hill is going to get someone killed (Sky-Hi News)
