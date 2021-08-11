Wednesday’s Headlines 8/11/21: Let’s not get distracted by shiny new things
- Let’s not get distracted by shiny new things (Streetsblog Denver)
- Wednesday’s Headlines Are Burning Up (Streetsblog USA)
- ‘Very Flawed’ Infrastructure Bill Passes Senate, Imperfect Reconciliation Bill Looms (Streetsblog USA)
- Denver hits 37 days under air quality warning; smoke expected to improve slightly Wednesday (Fox 31)
- Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run, suspect arrested after anonymous tip (9 News)
- City Council proposal would start free shuttle service in Montbello neighborhood (The Denver Gazette)
- Denver man killed in single-vehicle crash outside of Pueblo (The Denver Gazette)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 106 (Unhealthy for sensitive groups). Yesterday’s max: 155 (Unhealthy)
- What, Exactly, Is Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission Doing? (5280)
- Federal Funding To Help Repair I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon & Other State Infrastructure (CBS Denver)
