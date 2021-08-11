Wednesday’s Headlines 8/11/21: Let’s not get distracted by shiny new things

From Streetsblog

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Denver hits 37 days under air quality warning; smoke expected to improve slightly Wednesday (Fox 31)
  • Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run, suspect arrested after anonymous tip (9 News)
  • City Council proposal would start free shuttle service in Montbello neighborhood (The Denver Gazette)
  • Denver man killed in single-vehicle crash outside of Pueblo (The Denver Gazette)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 106 (Unhealthy for sensitive groups). Yesterday’s max: 155 (Unhealthy)

Centennial State

  • What, Exactly, Is Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission Doing? (5280)
  • Federal Funding To Help Repair I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon & Other State Infrastructure (CBS Denver)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.