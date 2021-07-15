Thursday’s Headlines 7/15/21: Denver’s sidewalks need a lot of help
- Denver’s sidewalks need a lot of help: Where do we start? (Streetsblog Denver)
- Sacre Bleu! It’s Thursday’s Headlines (Streetsblog USA)
- ‘Human Infrastructure’ Package Predicted to Offer Big EV Subsidies, Not Much For Other Modes (Streetsblog USA)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Littleton hit-and-run victim seeks justice, protection for others (Fox 31)
- Bike thief nearly runs over neighbor [with an SUV] who catches her in the act (Fox 31)
- Denver mayor talks to Biden at the White House about infrastructure (The Denver Post)
- Women Who Hit Protester Acquitted of Assault, Convicted of Reckless Driving (Westword)
- Central Park is home to the latest city-backed affordable housing project: 132 condos near the RTD station (Denverite)
- DRCOG Transportation Advisory Committee (DRMAC)
- Bystanders step in to save a woman in a car that crashed into a canal (9 News)
- Denver opens 132 income-restricted condos in Central Park neighborhood (The Denver Gazette)
- Denver Closer To Transforming Hotel Into Housing For Homeless (CBS Denver)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 60 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- US 6 closed near Tunnel 1 after driver crashed into pedestrian, down embankment (The Denver Channel)
- City changing up downtown (Valley Courier)
