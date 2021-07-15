Thursday’s Headlines 7/15/21: Denver’s sidewalks need a lot of help

From Streetsblog

Denver’s sidewalks need a lot of help: Where do we start? (Streetsblog Denver)

Sacre Bleu! It’s Thursday’s Headlines (Streetsblog USA)

‘Human Infrastructure’ Package Predicted to Offer Big EV Subsidies, Not Much For Other Modes (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

US 6 closed near Tunnel 1 after driver crashed into pedestrian, down embankment (The Denver Channel)

City changing up downtown (Valley Courier)

