Friday’s Headlines 5/21/21: Traffic violence report: 23 people have died on Denver’s streets
From Streetsblog
- Traffic Violence Report: 23 people have died on Denver’s streets (Streetsblog Denver)
- Interview: Tammy Duckworth Insists Every U.S. Transit Station Must Be Accessible (Streetsblog USA)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Bicyclist Killed In Crash On South Boulder Road (CBS Local)
- Colorado’s plan to mandate employers cut worker car use moves forward (Denver Business Journal)
- Bustang adds additional services beginning Sunday (Denver Gazette)
- Coloradans looking for EV battery recycling don’t have many places to go (The Colorado Sun)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- Click It or Ticket enforcement period kickoff with CDOT as fatalities surge fatalities are up 12% over this time last year (Julesburg Advocate)
- Breckenridge looking to fill 2 seats on planning commission (Summit Daily)
- Daimler Truck says batteries, hydrogen are the future we’re still betting on bikes (KDVR)
