Friday’s Headlines 5/21/21: Traffic violence report: 23 people have died on Denver’s streets

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence Report: 23 people have died on Denver’s streets (Streetsblog Denver)

Interview: Tammy Duckworth Insists Every U.S. Transit Station Must Be Accessible (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Bicyclist Killed In Crash On South Boulder Road (CBS Local)

Colorado’s plan to mandate employers cut worker car use moves forward (Denver Business Journal)

Bustang adds additional services beginning Sunday (Denver Gazette)

Coloradans looking for EV battery recycling don’t have many places to go (The Colorado Sun)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate)

Centennial State

Click It or Ticket enforcement period kickoff with CDOT as fatalities surge fatalities are up 12% over this time last year (Julesburg Advocate)

Breckenridge looking to fill 2 seats on planning commission (Summit Daily)

Daimler Truck says batteries, hydrogen are the future we’re still betting on bikes (KDVR)

