Friday’s Headlines 5/21/21: Traffic violence report: 23 people have died on Denver’s streets

From Streetsblog

  • Traffic Violence Report: 23 people have died on Denver’s streets (Streetsblog Denver)
  • Interview: Tammy Duckworth Insists Every U.S. Transit Station Must Be Accessible (Streetsblog USA)
  • Friday’s Headlines Are Many and Varied (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

  • Click It or Ticket enforcement period kickoff with CDOT as fatalities surge fatalities are up 12% over this time last year (Julesburg Advocate)
  • Breckenridge looking to fill 2 seats on planning commission (Summit Daily)
  • Daimler Truck says batteries, hydrogen are the future we’re still betting on bikes (KDVR)

