Friday’s Headlines 4/30/21: Can Open Streets outlast the pandemic?
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Can ‘Open Streets’ Outlast the Pandemic? (Bloomberg CityLab)
- Future Denver Developers Must Promote Alternatives To Driving (CBS Local)
- Suncor’s Outdated Air Pollution Permit Is Up For Renewal. Here’s What’s At Stake (Colorado Public Radio)
- The Ups And Downs Of Rail In The West, Both Past And Present (Colorado Public Radio)
- Denver Police Increase Patrols Along Federal Boulevard For Cinco de Mayo Celebrations (CBS Local)
- Update: 1 person seriously injured after crash involving car and A-Line train (KDVR)
- New canopy design will bring 100 additional trees to Denver’s 16th Street Mall (KDVR)
- New bike corral at 17th and Williams! (DOTI)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 37 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 67 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- Transportation bill lays out fees, fares and inflation (Colorado Politics)
- Front Range Passenger Rail District legislation advances in committee (KRDO)
- After Deadliest Year For Motorcycles On Colorado Roads, The Focus Is On Helmet Safety (CBS Local)
- Colorado clean car advocates applaud Biden plan to reject Trump rollback (Colorado Politics)
- Longmont’s Main Street set for a remodel by reimagining outdoor seating (The Denver Channel)
- People of color more exposed than whites to air pollution (Sentinel Colorado)
From Streetsblog
- Traffic Violence Report: 20 people have died on Denver’s streets (Streetsblog Denver)
- Friday’s Headlines So We Can Finish This Week Already (Streetsblog USA)
- Another View on Automated Cameras and Safety (Streetsblog USA)
- The Southwest’s Bike Spike Was Bigger Than Europe (Streetsblog USA)
- Talking Headways Podcast: A New Conversation about Development Finance (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.