Friday’s Headlines 4/30/21: Can Open Streets outlast the pandemic?

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

Transportation bill lays out fees, fares and inflation (Colorado Politics)

Front Range Passenger Rail District legislation advances in committee (KRDO)

After Deadliest Year For Motorcycles On Colorado Roads, The Focus Is On Helmet Safety (CBS Local)

Colorado clean car advocates applaud Biden plan to reject Trump rollback (Colorado Politics)

Longmont’s Main Street set for a remodel by reimagining outdoor seating (The Denver Channel)

People of color more exposed than whites to air pollution (Sentinel Colorado)

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence Report: 20 people have died on Denver’s streets (Streetsblog Denver)

Friday’s Headlines So We Can Finish This Week Already (Streetsblog USA)

Another View on Automated Cameras and Safety (Streetsblog USA)

The Southwest’s Bike Spike Was Bigger Than Europe (Streetsblog USA)

Talking Headways Podcast: A New Conversation about Development Finance (Streetsblog USA)

