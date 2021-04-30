Friday’s Headlines 4/30/21: Can Open Streets outlast the pandemic?

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Can ‘Open Streets’ Outlast the Pandemic? (Bloomberg CityLab)
  • Future Denver Developers Must Promote Alternatives To Driving (CBS Local)
  • Suncor’s Outdated Air Pollution Permit Is Up For Renewal. Here’s What’s At Stake (Colorado Public Radio)
  • The Ups And Downs Of Rail In The West, Both Past And Present (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Denver Police Increase Patrols Along Federal Boulevard For Cinco de Mayo Celebrations (CBS Local)
  • Update: 1 person seriously injured after crash involving car and A-Line train (KDVR)
  • New canopy design will bring 100 additional trees to Denver’s 16th Street Mall (KDVR)
  • New bike corral at 17th and Williams! (DOTI)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 37 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 67 (Moderate).

Centennial State

  • Transportation bill lays out fees, fares and inflation (Colorado Politics)
  • Front Range Passenger Rail District legislation advances in committee (KRDO)
  • After Deadliest Year For Motorcycles On Colorado Roads, The Focus Is On Helmet Safety (CBS Local)
  • Colorado clean car advocates applaud Biden plan to reject Trump rollback (Colorado Politics)
  • Longmont’s Main Street set for a remodel by reimagining outdoor seating (The Denver Channel)
  • People of color more exposed than whites to air pollution (Sentinel Colorado)

From Streetsblog

