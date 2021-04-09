Friday’s Headlines 4/9/21: Polis supports local transit but won’t pay for it

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence Report: 15 People have Died from Denver Traffic Violence in 2021, Keeping Pace with 2020 (Streetsblog Denver)

Friday’s Headlines Because We’ve All Had Enough of This Week (Streetsblog USA)

Talking Headways Podcast: Promoting Vibrant Street Commerce (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

RTD Needs Reform, Not More State Money, Says Polis “So we’re certainly not about to give them money, but the state absolutely supports local transit.” Governor, we’re going to need some clarification on this one. (Colorado Public Radio)

Denver transit board plans to restart rail line planning (The Denver Channel)

RTD-Denver’s board OKs ‘mid-level approach’ for Northwest rail (Progressive Railroading)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 49 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate).

Centennial State

Skateboarder hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Fort Collins Wednesday evening (The Denver Channel)

