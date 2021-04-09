Traffic Violence Report: 15 People have Died from Denver Traffic Violence in 2021, Keeping Pace with 2020

So far in 2021, 15 people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets. Three of the victims were on foot, one was on a scooter, and 11 were in vehicles. At this point in 2020, 15 people were victims of traffic violence in Denver, putting us on track for a year just as deadly as 2020.

This week’s report includes two previously unreported fatalities of people in vehicles from March 23 and April 1.

In 2020 in Denver, 56 people died from traffic violence.

In 2016, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan.