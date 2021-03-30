Tuesday’s Headlines 03/30/2021 and RTD Virtual Meetings About Proposed Service Changes
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- RTD to hold virtual community meetings today at 12 noon and tomorrow at 12 noon and 5 p.m. about real-life proposed service changes to start in June… including more frequent buses woooooooo (Colorado Politics, RTD)
- RTD Celebrates Women’s History Month: Gwendolyn Baldwin, RTD Parts Clerk (RTD)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- Lawmakers Move To Expand Program That Helped Restaurants And Pedestrians Take Over Colorado’s Main Streets In The Pandemic (Colorado Matters/CPR)
- Democratic Lawmakers Propose Plan To Hold Gov. Jared Polis To His Climate Promises (CPR)
- Following long wait, new CDOT Bustang Outrider services connect Craig to Denver (Craig Daily Press)
- Estes Park: Participate in Graves Avenue Safe Routes to School Community Survey by April 5 (Estes Park News)
- Polis, officials want to hear from Pueblo on how to best spend COVID stimulus money (Pueblo Chieftain)
- Salida ADA Curb Ramp and Lighting Improvements (Heart of the Rockies Radio)
From Streetsblog
- Why The U.S. Needs a Bold 2030 Mode Shift Target (Streetsblog USA)
- Tuesday’s Headlines Because This is Important Stuff (Streetsblog USA)
