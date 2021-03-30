Tuesday’s Headlines 03/30/2021 and RTD Virtual Meetings About Proposed Service Changes

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

RTD to hold virtual community meetings today at 12 noon and tomorrow at 12 noon and 5 p.m. about real-life proposed service changes to start in June… including more frequent buses woooooooo (Colorado Politics, RTD)

RTD Celebrates Women’s History Month: Gwendolyn Baldwin, RTD Parts Clerk (RTD)

Denver Air Quality Index: 7 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate).

Centennial State

Lawmakers Move To Expand Program That Helped Restaurants And Pedestrians Take Over Colorado’s Main Streets In The Pandemic (Colorado Matters/CPR)

Democratic Lawmakers Propose Plan To Hold Gov. Jared Polis To His Climate Promises (CPR)

Following long wait, new CDOT Bustang Outrider services connect Craig to Denver (Craig Daily Press)

Estes Park: Participate in Graves Avenue Safe Routes to School Community Survey by April 5 (Estes Park News)

Polis, officials want to hear from Pueblo on how to best spend COVID stimulus money (Pueblo Chieftain)

Salida ADA Curb Ramp and Lighting Improvements (Heart of the Rockies Radio)

From Streetsblog

Why The U.S. Needs a Bold 2030 Mode Shift Target (Streetsblog USA)

Tuesday’s Headlines Because This is Important Stuff (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.