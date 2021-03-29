Monday’s Headlines 03/29/2021 and Happy César E. Chávez Day in Denver

Traffic Violence and Safe Streets

Colorado’s Asian-American Communities Haven’t Been Immune to Pandemic-Related Racism (5280 Magazine)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Councilman Chris Hinds: To move Denver’s Cheesman Park away from its elitist roots, let’s keep it free of cars (Colorado Sun)

Sharing the Streets: Scooters and Equity (City Cast Denver, a new podcast hosted by Bree Davies)

Denver City Council meetings this week: Tue 9:30 a.m. Mayor-Council, Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use Transportation Infrastructure Committee; Tue 1:30 p.m. Finance Governance Committee (Committee Canceled. No consent agenda.); Tue 5 p.m. General Public Comment Session and Tue 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting (moved from Monday since the City is closed today for César E. Chávez Day); Wed 10:30 a.m. Safety Housing Education Homelessness Committee; Wed 1:30 p.m. Business Arts Workforce Aviation Services Committee (Committee canceled. Consent agenda included.) (Agendas and links to watch) Reasons to pay attention to Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use Transportation Infrastructure Committee: Round 2 discussion on non-financial license agreements with Limebike and Lyft Bikes and Scooters, LLC for five years to operate micromobility services and install associated infrastructure in the public right of way, citywide (Meeting details) Denver Wants New Developments to Help Reduce Cars on the Roads (Westword)

Councilwoman Ortega, Sen. Moreno: “Building back better” means an opportunity for environmental justice for all communities (Colorado Sun)

Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation (INC) Transportation Committee posts video from March meeting featuring Bikes on Broadway, DOTI’s New Director of Transit, Denver’s Micromobility Program, Bike Streets Project: 2 Mile Pledge & Stay Sane Loop Routes, and 2050 Metro Vision Regional Transportation Plan (INC)

RTD N Line fare pilot ends 3-27 (RTD)

Allstate Sweeping Inc. President Beth Krueger: ‘It’s great to have women in the marketplace’ (RTD)

RTD Board of Directors meetings this week: None (RTD)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 51 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).

Centennial State

From Streetsblog

Buttigieg broadly commits to increased safety, equity, sustainability – details pending (Streetsblog Chicago)

SORRIEST BUS STOPS 2021: Homeland, Calif. vs. Staten Island, N.Y. (Streetsblog USA)

Monday’s Headlines to Contradict Sir Bob Geldof (Streetsblog USA)

