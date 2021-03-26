Friday’s Headlines 03/26/2021 and Maybe American Rescue Plan Funds Could Help Fix Denver’s Unsafe Intersections and Sidewalks?
Traffic Violence and Safe Streets
- Denver Police ask for help finding driver in March 11 deadly hit-and-run crash at northbound Colorado Blvd. and E. 26th Ave. Call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. (DPD Twitter, 9News)
- Student wants DPS to change Title IX policies: Denver East senior Lilia Scudamore believes schools do not properly handle accusations of sexual assault and harassment. (9News)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Denver Could Get Over $300 Million From American Rescue Plan… and “After focusing on that initial restoration of services by bringing back the employees who provide them, [CFO Brendan] Hanlon expects the city to spend its federal dollars on shortening service backlogs” and other stuff, so today is a good day to call 311 or visit www.denvergov.org/311 to report unsafe intersections and broken and missing sidewalks. But isn’t every day? (Westword)
- Doss Technical Services founder Geneva Doss Smith: ‘I am grateful for the many opportunities that sustain our business’ (RTD)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 56 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- Riding the Outrider: New Buses connecting Craig and Denver (Steamboat Magazine)
- Loveland council reviews costs of implementing Connect Loveland transportation plan (Loveland Reporter-Herald)
- Loveland council, Thompson school board talk collaboration, Safe Routes to School, and role of police in schools (Loveland Reporter-Herald)
- Roadway improvements, including walking safety improvements, scheduled for small stretch of Colo. 257 in Windsor (Greeley Tribune)
- Study on linking La Junta to Pueblo, Colorado Front Range via passenger trains expected to wrap next year (La Junta Tribute Democrat)
- Transportation board kills plan for trains to return to Colorado’s dormant Tennessee Pass (Colorado Sun)
From Streetsblog
- Washington State BIPOC and Disability Advocates Zero In on Highway Spending (Streetsblog USA)
- How Buffalo Moved Away From Parking Requirements (Streetsblog USA)
- Friday’s Headlines Are Stuck in the Middle With You (Streetsblog USA)
