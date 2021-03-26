Friday’s Headlines 03/26/2021 and Maybe American Rescue Plan Funds Could Help Fix Denver’s Unsafe Intersections and Sidewalks?

Traffic Violence and Safe Streets

Denver Police ask for help finding driver in March 11 deadly hit-and-run crash at northbound Colorado Blvd. and E. 26th Ave. Call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. (DPD Twitter, 9News)

Student wants DPS to change Title IX policies: Denver East senior Lilia Scudamore believes schools do not properly handle accusations of sexual assault and harassment. (9News)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Denver Could Get Over $300 Million From American Rescue Plan… and “After focusing on that initial restoration of services by bringing back the employees who provide them, [CFO Brendan] Hanlon expects the city to spend its federal dollars on shortening service backlogs” and other stuff, so today is a good day to call 311 or visit www.denvergov.org/311 to report unsafe intersections and broken and missing sidewalks. But isn’t every day? (Westword)

Doss Technical Services founder Geneva Doss Smith: ‘I am grateful for the many opportunities that sustain our business’ (RTD)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 56 (Moderate).

Centennial State

Riding the Outrider: New Buses connecting Craig and Denver (Steamboat Magazine)

Loveland council reviews costs of implementing Connect Loveland transportation plan (Loveland Reporter-Herald)

Loveland council, Thompson school board talk collaboration, Safe Routes to School, and role of police in schools (Loveland Reporter-Herald)

Roadway improvements, including walking safety improvements, scheduled for small stretch of Colo. 257 in Windsor (Greeley Tribune)

Study on linking La Junta to Pueblo, Colorado Front Range via passenger trains expected to wrap next year (La Junta Tribute Democrat)

Transportation board kills plan for trains to return to Colorado’s dormant Tennessee Pass (Colorado Sun)

From Streetsblog

Washington State BIPOC and Disability Advocates Zero In on Highway Spending (Streetsblog USA)

How Buffalo Moved Away From Parking Requirements (Streetsblog USA)

Friday’s Headlines Are Stuck in the Middle With You (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.