Thursday’s Headlines 03/25/2021 and Transit Justice Forum Tonight
From Streetsblog
- Commentary: Rolling Out The Red Carpet For Transit by Matt Frommer, a Senior Transportation Associate with the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP) (Streetsblog Denver)
- Matt will speak tonight (March 25) at 5:30 p.m. at the Get on the Bus: Transit Justice Forum virtual event hosted by Mile High Connects and the Denver Streets Partnership.
- SORRIEST BUS STOPS 2021: Albuquerque vs. Denver’s 49th & Sheridan bus stop (Streetsblog USA)
- Talking Headways Podcast: The Annual Prediction Show with Yonah Freemark! (Streetsblog USA)
- NEW DETAILS EMERGE: Police Declined To Cite Drivers in Shawn Bradley Crash (Streetsblog USA)
- Thursday’s Headlines From Around the World (Streetsblog USA)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Denver Street Partnership poll finds strong support for bicycles (Denver Streets Partnership, Colorado Politics)
- How and when Denver will expand STAR, which replaces cops with social workers on (some) nonviolent calls (Denverite, Westword)
- RTD Board of Directors urges passage of State House bill giving RTD more flexibility (RTD)
- New Mental Health Clinicians Are A Key Part Of RTD’s Changing Security System (Colorado Public Radio)
- A New Herbert Bayer Sculpture Has Arrived at Denver’s Alameda Station (5280 Magazine)
- Proposed RTD service changes include reinstating Parker Bus line (Parker Chronicle)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 53 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 45 (Good).
Centennial State
- Colorado Is Planning A Beefed-Up Transit Service Aimed At I-70 Skiers And Hikers (Colorado Public Radio)
- Bustang service begins between Denver and Craig (9News)
- Transit Or Roads? Urban Or Rural? Transportation Funding Proposal Faces Pull From Many Angles (Colorado Public Radio)
- Avon Town Council members spar over budget for underpass upgrade that includes new pedestrian and bicycle walkway (Vail Daily)
- Pueblo City Council reviews downtown improvement plans incorporating enhanced bike lanes, sidewalk extensions, improved crosswalks, and pedestrian-scale lighting (Pueblo Chieftain)
- CDOT gives City of Leadville and Lake County Government $40,000 award to conduct local transit needs study, and the city and county will each contribute $5,000 (Leadville Herald Democrat)
- After Wednesday morning pedestrian death, Colorado Springs Police say it’s on drivers and pedestrians to prevent more [Or, you know, better street design that makes walking safer?] (KOAA)
- Fighting for the right to compete in Colorado tourist shuttle business (Gazette)
