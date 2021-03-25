Thursday’s Headlines 03/25/2021 and Transit Justice Forum Tonight

From Streetsblog

Commentary: Rolling Out The Red Carpet For Transit by Matt Frommer, a Senior Transportation Associate with the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP) (Streetsblog Denver) Matt will speak tonight (March 25) at 5:30 p.m. at the Get on the Bus: Transit Justice Forum virtual event hosted by Mile High Connects and the Denver Streets Partnership.

SORRIEST BUS STOPS 2021: Albuquerque vs. Denver’s 49th & Sheridan bus stop (Streetsblog USA)

Talking Headways Podcast: The Annual Prediction Show with Yonah Freemark! (Streetsblog USA)

NEW DETAILS EMERGE: Police Declined To Cite Drivers in Shawn Bradley Crash (Streetsblog USA)

Thursday’s Headlines From Around the World (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

Colorado Is Planning A Beefed-Up Transit Service Aimed At I-70 Skiers And Hikers (Colorado Public Radio)

Bustang service begins between Denver and Craig (9News)

Transit Or Roads? Urban Or Rural? Transportation Funding Proposal Faces Pull From Many Angles (Colorado Public Radio)

Avon Town Council members spar over budget for underpass upgrade that includes new pedestrian and bicycle walkway (Vail Daily)

Pueblo City Council reviews downtown improvement plans incorporating enhanced bike lanes, sidewalk extensions, improved crosswalks, and pedestrian-scale lighting (Pueblo Chieftain)

CDOT gives City of Leadville and Lake County Government $40,000 award to conduct local transit needs study, and the city and county will each contribute $5,000 (Leadville Herald Democrat)

After Wednesday morning pedestrian death, Colorado Springs Police say it’s on drivers and pedestrians to prevent more [Or, you know, better street design that makes walking safer?] (KOAA)

Fighting for the right to compete in Colorado tourist shuttle business (Gazette)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.