Thursday’s Headlines 03/25/2021 and Transit Justice Forum Tonight

From Streetsblog

  • Commentary: Rolling Out The Red Carpet For Transit by Matt Frommer, a Senior Transportation Associate with the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP) (Streetsblog Denver)
  • SORRIEST BUS STOPS 2021: Albuquerque vs. Denver’s 49th & Sheridan bus stop (Streetsblog USA)
  • Talking Headways Podcast: The Annual Prediction Show with Yonah Freemark! (Streetsblog USA)
  • NEW DETAILS EMERGE: Police Declined To Cite Drivers in Shawn Bradley Crash (Streetsblog USA)
  • Thursday’s Headlines From Around the World (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Denver Street Partnership poll finds strong support for bicycles (Denver Streets Partnership, Colorado Politics)
  • How and when Denver will expand STAR, which replaces cops with social workers on (some) nonviolent calls (Denverite, Westword)
  • RTD Board of Directors urges passage of State House bill giving RTD more flexibility (RTD)
  • New Mental Health Clinicians Are A Key Part Of RTD’s Changing Security System (Colorado Public Radio)
  • A New Herbert Bayer Sculpture Has Arrived at Denver’s Alameda Station (5280 Magazine)
  • Proposed RTD service changes include reinstating Parker Bus line (Parker Chronicle)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 53 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 45 (Good).

Centennial State

  • Colorado Is Planning A Beefed-Up Transit Service Aimed At I-70 Skiers And Hikers (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Bustang service begins between Denver and Craig (9News)
  • Transit Or Roads? Urban Or Rural? Transportation Funding Proposal Faces Pull From Many Angles (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Avon Town Council members spar over budget for underpass upgrade that includes new pedestrian and bicycle walkway (Vail Daily)
  • Pueblo City Council reviews downtown improvement plans incorporating enhanced bike lanes, sidewalk extensions, improved crosswalks, and pedestrian-scale lighting (Pueblo Chieftain)
  • CDOT gives City of Leadville and Lake County Government $40,000 award to conduct local transit needs study, and the city and county will each contribute $5,000 (Leadville Herald Democrat)
  • After Wednesday morning pedestrian death, Colorado Springs Police say it’s on drivers and pedestrians to prevent more [Or, you know, better street design that makes walking safer?] (KOAA)
  • Fighting for the right to compete in Colorado tourist shuttle business (Gazette)

