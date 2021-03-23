Tuesday’s Headlines 03/23/2021 and In Memoriam

We remember the 10 people killed by a mass shooter yesterday in Boulder. (Denver Post, Colorado Public Radio, Colorado Sun, Westword, Fox31)

A few resources:

  • Incidents like this can bring up past trauma. If you need to talk, Colorado Crisis Services is free, confidential, and professional. Call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255. There is no wrong reason to call or text.
  • Donate to the Colorado Healing Fund to support the needs of victims, families, and the larger impacted community affected by the Boulder King Soopers tragedy
  • Colorado Ceasefire statement and actions
  • Everytown, Colorado Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action statement and actions

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Tonight at 5:30 p.m. Special Board Meeting for the RTD Board to adopt a resolution in support of House Bill 21-1186 titled CONCERNING RELIEVING THE REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF STATUTORY RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO THE DISTRICT’S OPERATIONS. (Agendas and links to watch)
  • Carroll Watkins Ali: Beware false choices on Park Hill Golf Course (Gazette)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 63 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate).

Centennial State

  • Colorado Leaders Want Your Opinion On How To Spend The Billions Coming From The American Rescue Plan (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Gov. Jared Polis Announces Statewide Tour To Discuss Colorado’s Portion Of Federal Stimulus (CBS4)
  • Opinion: Make the federal Rescue Plan tax credits permanent, and expand them to Colorado income taxes too (Denver Post)
  • Ketamine bill headed to Colorado House for consideration after Elijah McClain’s death in the custody of Aurora Police/Aurora Fire Rescue (Fox31)
  • History with impact shared on ‘Wayfinding’ kiosks throughout Southeastern Colorado (La Junta Tribune Democrat)

