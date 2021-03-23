Tuesday’s Headlines 03/23/2021 and In Memoriam

We remember the 10 people killed by a mass shooter yesterday in Boulder. (Denver Post, Colorado Public Radio, Colorado Sun, Westword, Fox31)

A few resources:

Incidents like this can bring up past trauma. If you need to talk, Colorado Crisis Services is free, confidential, and professional. Call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255. There is no wrong reason to call or text.

Donate to the Colorado Healing Fund to support the needs of victims, families, and the larger impacted community affected by the Boulder King Soopers tragedy

Colorado Ceasefire statement and actions

Everytown, Colorado Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action statement and actions

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Tonight at 5:30 p.m. Special Board Meeting for the RTD Board to adopt a resolution in support of House Bill 21-1186 titled CONCERNING RELIEVING THE REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF STATUTORY RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO THE DISTRICT’S OPERATIONS. (Agendas and links to watch)

Carroll Watkins Ali: Beware false choices on Park Hill Golf Course (Gazette)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 63 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate).

Centennial State

Colorado Leaders Want Your Opinion On How To Spend The Billions Coming From The American Rescue Plan (Colorado Public Radio)

Gov. Jared Polis Announces Statewide Tour To Discuss Colorado’s Portion Of Federal Stimulus (CBS4)

Opinion: Make the federal Rescue Plan tax credits permanent, and expand them to Colorado income taxes too (Denver Post)

Ketamine bill headed to Colorado House for consideration after Elijah McClain’s death in the custody of Aurora Police/Aurora Fire Rescue (Fox31)

History with impact shared on ‘Wayfinding’ kiosks throughout Southeastern Colorado (La Junta Tribune Democrat)

From Streetsblog

CONFIRMED: U.S. Pedestrian Fatality Rate Up By Double Digits (Streetsblog USA)

SORRIEST BUS STOPS 2021: Chicago vs. Waltham (Streetsblog USA)

Tuesday’s Headlines A Bit Late Today (Sorry!) (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.