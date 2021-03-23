Tuesday’s Headlines 03/23/2021 and In Memoriam
We remember the 10 people killed by a mass shooter yesterday in Boulder. (Denver Post, Colorado Public Radio, Colorado Sun, Westword, Fox31)
A few resources:
- Incidents like this can bring up past trauma. If you need to talk, Colorado Crisis Services is free, confidential, and professional. Call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255. There is no wrong reason to call or text.
- Donate to the Colorado Healing Fund to support the needs of victims, families, and the larger impacted community affected by the Boulder King Soopers tragedy
- Colorado Ceasefire statement and actions
- Everytown, Colorado Moms Demand Action, Students Demand Action statement and actions
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Tonight at 5:30 p.m. Special Board Meeting for the RTD Board to adopt a resolution in support of House Bill 21-1186 titled CONCERNING RELIEVING THE REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF STATUTORY RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO THE DISTRICT’S OPERATIONS. (Agendas and links to watch)
- Carroll Watkins Ali: Beware false choices on Park Hill Golf Course (Gazette)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 63 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- Colorado Leaders Want Your Opinion On How To Spend The Billions Coming From The American Rescue Plan (Colorado Public Radio)
- Gov. Jared Polis Announces Statewide Tour To Discuss Colorado’s Portion Of Federal Stimulus (CBS4)
- Opinion: Make the federal Rescue Plan tax credits permanent, and expand them to Colorado income taxes too (Denver Post)
- Ketamine bill headed to Colorado House for consideration after Elijah McClain’s death in the custody of Aurora Police/Aurora Fire Rescue (Fox31)
- History with impact shared on ‘Wayfinding’ kiosks throughout Southeastern Colorado (La Junta Tribune Democrat)
From Streetsblog
- CONFIRMED: U.S. Pedestrian Fatality Rate Up By Double Digits (Streetsblog USA)
- SORRIEST BUS STOPS 2021: Chicago vs. Waltham (Streetsblog USA)
