Friday’s Headlines 03/19/2021 and Coverage of Proposed Lyft/Limebike Licenses

Traffic Violence and Safe Streets

[Driver hits] Pedestrian hit in Denver at Federal Boulevard and Evans Avenue; serious injury reported by police… and DPD used the word “crash” and 9News still used the word “accident” (9News)

in Denver at Federal Boulevard and Evans Avenue; serious injury reported by police… and DPD used the word “crash” and 9News still used the word “accident” (9News) Multiple meetings held addressing anti-Asian hate crimes in Denver (Fox31)

‘More than ever, we should speak up now’ | Communities come together to denounce anti-Asian hate (9News)

Exhaustion, Frustration And Anger: Coloradans Gather For A Virtual Town Hall After Atlanta Shootings (Colorado Public Radio)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

As we reported yesterday (via the City Council March 23 Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Committee agenda), the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has chosen Lyft and Limebike for exclusive five-year bike share and scooter share licenses, and the City is investing $0, and the City is receiving $0… but the plan still needs approval from City Council during at least three meetings. News coverage: Denver may make scooter, bike shares a more permanent fixture on city streets: Five-year contracts with Lyft and Lime will provide total of 3,000 scooters and at least 600 bikes to the city (Denver Post) Denver wants to let Lyft and Lime manage the city’s shared bike and scooter program: And the city’s betting on scooters. (Denverite) DOTI to present agreements to Denver City Council, could change how electric scooters and bikes operate (Colorado Politics/Gazette) Lyft, Lime selected in bidding process for sole licensing in Denver (Denver7)

What is Denver’s air quality right now? Bad. (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 99 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate).

Boulder to Add Three Zero-Emission Electric Buses to HOP Route for Cleaner, Greener Public Transit (City of Boulder)

Centennial State

It’s transportation time at the State Legislature! New Proposal Seeks $4B For Colorado’s Roads, Transit And More Over The Next Decade… and more than $360 million would go toward multimodal projects and to mitigate environmental impacts (Colorado Public Radio) Here are the new gas and road-usage fees behind Colorado Democrats’ $4 billion transportation plan (Colorado Sun) Colorado lawmakers’ transportation pitch: New fees on gas, online package deliveries, Uber and Lyft rides (Denver Post) Legislative leaders finally reveal details of Colorado transportation-funding plan (Denver Business Journal)

Company asks Surface Transportation Board to prohibit crude oil, other hazardous shipments on Tennessee Pass rail line in proposal for freight and potentially passenger service (Vail Daily)

From Streetsblog

NBA Star Shawn Bradley Paralyzed in Crash (Streetsblog USA)

Talking Headways Podcast: A Philosophical Justification for Accessibility (Streetsblog USA)

SORRIEST BUS STOPS 2021: Trenton vs. Narberth (Yes, That Narberth) (Streetsblog USA)

Friday’s Headlines to Wind it All Down (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.