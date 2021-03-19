Friday’s Headlines 03/19/2021 and Coverage of Proposed Lyft/Limebike Licenses
Traffic Violence and Safe Streets
- [Driver hits] Pedestrian
hitin Denver at Federal Boulevard and Evans Avenue; serious injury reported by police… and DPD used the word “crash” and 9News still used the word “accident” (9News)
- Multiple meetings held addressing anti-Asian hate crimes in Denver (Fox31)
- ‘More than ever, we should speak up now’ | Communities come together to denounce anti-Asian hate (9News)
- Exhaustion, Frustration And Anger: Coloradans Gather For A Virtual Town Hall After Atlanta Shootings (Colorado Public Radio)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- As we reported yesterday (via the City Council March 23 Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Committee agenda), the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has chosen Lyft and Limebike for exclusive five-year bike share and scooter share licenses, and the City is investing $0, and the City is receiving $0… but the plan still needs approval from City Council during at least three meetings. News coverage:
- Denver may make scooter, bike shares a more permanent fixture on city streets: Five-year contracts with Lyft and Lime will provide total of 3,000 scooters and at least 600 bikes to the city (Denver Post)
- Denver wants to let Lyft and Lime manage the city’s shared bike and scooter program: And the city’s betting on scooters. (Denverite)
- DOTI to present agreements to Denver City Council, could change how electric scooters and bikes operate (Colorado Politics/Gazette)
- Lyft, Lime selected in bidding process for sole licensing in Denver (Denver7)
- What is Denver’s air quality right now? Bad. (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 99 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate).
- Boulder to Add Three Zero-Emission Electric Buses to HOP Route for Cleaner, Greener Public Transit (City of Boulder)
Centennial State
- It’s transportation time at the State Legislature!
- New Proposal Seeks $4B For Colorado’s Roads, Transit And More Over The Next Decade… and more than $360 million would go toward multimodal projects and to mitigate environmental impacts (Colorado Public Radio)
- Here are the new gas and road-usage fees behind Colorado Democrats’ $4 billion transportation plan (Colorado Sun)
- Colorado lawmakers’ transportation pitch: New fees on gas, online package deliveries, Uber and Lyft rides (Denver Post)
- Legislative leaders finally reveal details of Colorado transportation-funding plan (Denver Business Journal)
- Company asks Surface Transportation Board to prohibit crude oil, other hazardous shipments on Tennessee Pass rail line in proposal for freight and potentially passenger service (Vail Daily)
