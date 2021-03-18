Thursday’s Headlines 03/18/2021 and Denver Chooses Exclusive Five-Year Bike Share and Scooter Share Licensees, Invests $0

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has chosen Lyft and Limebike for exclusive five-year bike share and scooter share licenses, and the City is investing $0, and the City is receiving $0… but the plan still needs approval from City Council during at least three meetings (City Council March 23 Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Committee agenda) Some history of how we got here, courtesy of David Sachs in January 2021 (Denverite) and January 2020 (Denverite)

‘Build Up A Little Good Karma’: Man In Wheelchair Asks That Ramps Not Be Forgotten During Snow Removal, as Those Who Relay On Wheelchairs To Get Around Say Shoveling & Plowing After Snowstorms Sometimes Leaves Them Trapped (CBS4)

Denver Police add extra patrols to Asian-American communities after rise in hate-related crimes (9News)

Ex-NBA player Shawn Bradley paralyzed in cycling accident crash when he was struck from behind by a vehicle driver while riding a bike (Denver Post)

crash when he was struck from behind by a driver while riding a bike (Denver Post) Opinion: When the COVID-19 pandemic ends, Denver’s Cheesman Park should be re-opened to cars (Colorado Sun) We disagree.

Boulder passed its first racial equity plan. Will it work? (Boulder Weekly)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 80 (Moderate).

Centennial State and Beyond

How Congress may tackle America’s crumbling infrastructure, including public transit and bike lanes (Denver7)

From Streetsblog

Thursday’s Headlines Are Always at Your Back (Streetsblog USA)

Opinion: Why Curbside Bus Lanes Aren’t Great (Streetsblog USA)

Most people in Chicagoland can access COVID vaccination sites via transit (Streetsblog Chicago)

SORRIEST BUS STOPS 2021: Dude, Where’s My Bus Stop? (Streetsblog USA)

