Thursday’s Headlines 03/18/2021 and Denver Chooses Exclusive Five-Year Bike Share and Scooter Share Licensees, Invests $0

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has chosen Lyft and Limebike for exclusive five-year bike share and scooter share licenses, and the City is investing $0, and the City is receiving $0… but the plan still needs approval from City Council during at least three meetings (City Council March 23 Land Use, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Committee agenda)
- ‘Build Up A Little Good Karma’: Man In Wheelchair Asks That Ramps Not Be Forgotten During Snow Removal, as Those Who Relay On Wheelchairs To Get Around Say Shoveling & Plowing After Snowstorms Sometimes Leaves Them Trapped (CBS4)
- Denver Police add extra patrols to Asian-American communities after rise in hate-related crimes (9News)
- Ex-NBA player Shawn Bradley paralyzed in cycling
crash when he was struck from behind by a driver while riding a bike (Denver Post)
- Opinion: When the COVID-19 pandemic ends, Denver’s Cheesman Park should be re-opened to cars (Colorado Sun)
- Boulder passed its first racial equity plan. Will it work? (Boulder Weekly)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 80 (Moderate).
Centennial State and Beyond
- How Congress may tackle America’s crumbling infrastructure, including public transit and bike lanes (Denver7)
