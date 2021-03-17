Wednesday’s Headlines 03/17/2021 and RTD Bus and Rail Service is Back After the Big Snow

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

RTD gets bus and rail service back on track Tuesday following storm impacts (RTD) and thanks its employees, and we second that thank you (RTD)

RTD successfully issues Climate Bonds Certified green bonds, and not just for St. Patrick’s Day (RTD)

Meet one of the RTD people who move people: Engineer Steve Smith (RTD)

Joan Peck: Moving forward with FasTracks (Longmont Times-Call)

Cole Finegan: Tackling tough questions to guide Colorado’s land use (Gazette)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 69 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 85 (Moderate).

Centennial State

An argument (and podcast) for reviving passenger rail in Colorado ski country (RealVail)

Breckenridge to ask residents if they would support taxing short-term rentals to fund child care or public transit (Summit Daily)

Montrose: All Points Transit relocating to North Park Avenue and will expand to include Bustang services to Gunnison and Grand Junction, woooo! (KKCO/KJCT)

From Streetsblog

How to Accelerate Parking Reform in U.S. Cities (Streetsblog USA)

May Wednesday’s Headlines Rise Up to Meet You (Streetsblog USA)

SORRIEST BUS STOPS 2021: A First-Round Matchup of Underwhelming Urban Stations (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.