Wednesday’s Headlines 03/17/2021 and RTD Bus and Rail Service is Back After the Big Snow
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- RTD gets bus and rail service back on track Tuesday following storm impacts (RTD) and thanks its employees, and we second that thank you (RTD)
- RTD successfully issues Climate Bonds Certified green bonds, and not just for St. Patrick’s Day (RTD)
- Meet one of the RTD people who move people: Engineer Steve Smith (RTD)
- Joan Peck: Moving forward with FasTracks (Longmont Times-Call)
- Cole Finegan: Tackling tough questions to guide Colorado’s land use (Gazette)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 69 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 85 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- An argument (and podcast) for reviving passenger rail in Colorado ski country (RealVail)
- Breckenridge to ask residents if they would support taxing short-term rentals to fund child care or public transit (Summit Daily)
- Montrose: All Points Transit relocating to North Park Avenue and will expand to include Bustang services to Gunnison and Grand Junction, woooo! (KKCO/KJCT)
From Streetsblog
- How to Accelerate Parking Reform in U.S. Cities (Streetsblog USA)
- May Wednesday’s Headlines Rise Up to Meet You (Streetsblog USA)
- SORRIEST BUS STOPS 2021: A First-Round Matchup of Underwhelming Urban Stations (Streetsblog USA)
