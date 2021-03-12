Friday’s Headlines 03/12/2021 and Car-Free Parks Will Be Car-Lite “Because Parking”
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
Denverite: Denver’s major parks won’t be car-free this spring, but most will be car-lite. Yet on-street parking spots surround parks, even if using them means crossing the street to get to the trees and grass. (Denverite)
- Denver’s Snow Angels Program Aims To Help Those Who Cannot Shovel Their Sidewalks (CBS4)
- The Pandemic Made This RTD Passenger’s Commute Even Longer. A Year Later, ‘It Is What It Is’ (CPR)
- RTD warns of delayed service during this weekend’s potentially big snow (CBS4, 9news)
- Broomfield City Council unanimously approves next phase of Industrial Lane bikeway (Boulder Daily Camera)
- Boulder County canceling commissioners meeting with RTD officials to discuss Northwest Rail (Boulder Daily Camera)
- Yet hope springs eternal! Boulder, Broomfield area leaders see hope for transportation funding (BizWest)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 55 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 56 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- Garfield County commissioners approved a $300,000 grant to support the Parachute Area Transit System bus service, and the Town of Parachute has budgeted more than $86,000 (Grand Junction Daily Sentinel)
- Colorado Department of Transportation names Julie Constan new regional transportation director for southwest and south-central Colorado, and apparently this job is all about highways (The Journal)
From Streetsblog
- Friday’s Headlines Are Dangerous By Design (Streetsblog USA)
