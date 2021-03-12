Friday’s Headlines 03/12/2021 and Car-Free Parks Will Be Car-Lite “Because Parking”

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Denver Parks and Rec: But parking!

Streetsblog Denver: *eye roll*

Denverite: Denver’s major parks won’t be car-free this spring, but most will be car-lite. Yet on-street parking spots surround parks, even if using them means crossing the street to get to the trees and grass. (Denverite)

Denver's Snow Angels Program Aims To Help Those Who Cannot Shovel Their Sidewalks (CBS4)

The Pandemic Made This RTD Passenger’s Commute Even Longer. A Year Later, ‘It Is What It Is’ (CPR)

RTD warns of delayed service during this weekend’s potentially big snow (CBS4, 9news)

Broomfield City Council unanimously approves next phase of Industrial Lane bikeway (Boulder Daily Camera)

Boulder County canceling commissioners meeting with RTD officials to discuss Northwest Rail (Boulder Daily Camera)

Yet hope springs eternal! Boulder, Broomfield area leaders see hope for transportation funding (BizWest)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 55 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 56 (Moderate).

Centennial State

Garfield County commissioners approved a $300,000 grant to support the Parachute Area Transit System bus service, and the Town of Parachute has budgeted more than $86,000 (Grand Junction Daily Sentinel)

Colorado Department of Transportation names Julie Constan new regional transportation director for southwest and south-central Colorado, and apparently this job is all about highways (The Journal)

From Streetsblog

Friday’s Headlines Are Dangerous By Design (Streetsblog USA)

