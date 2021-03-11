Thursday’s Headlines 03/11/2021 and Barriers Keeping Bike Riding From Being More Inclusive
Traffic Violence and Safe Streets
- Driver hits and kills man walking at 25th and Colorado (DPD Twitter, CBS4, Fox31)
- ‘Elijah Is Touching Hearts Everywhere’: Sheneen McClain On Her Son Inspiring Police Reform (Colorado Public Radio)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- When should you shovel sidewalk snow? Know the law. [And also shovel because it helps people with disabilities, people pushing strollers, and people delivering mail and food.] (9News, Fox31)
- Study examines barriers keeping bike riding from being more inclusive in Denver, Fort Collins, and cities in eight other states (PeopleForBikes, Bicycle Retailer)
- Broomfield City Council approves agreement with Boulder County for U.S. 287 Bus Rapid Transit Study (Colorado Hometown Weekly)
- Faking a commute into work by walking around the block or getting on your bike could help remote employees’ mental health (Fox31)
- The average Denver-area driver spent 39 fewer hours in congested traffic in 2020, thanks to coronavirus-related office and business closures… Now just imagine if we had better public transit and bikeways as an alternative to driving! (Denver Business Journal)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 96 (Moderate).
Centennial State and Beyond
- How did Colorado’s lawmakers vote on the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill, which contains $30 billion for transit? Spoiler alert: Yes votes were Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper; Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Jason Crow, and Ed Perlmutter. No votes were Reps. Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck, and Doug Lamborn. (Fox31)
- Frisco plans to bring back pedestrian promenade this summer (Summit Daily News)
- Signs officially marking the path of the Stage and Rail Trail, a planned 70-mile bicycling trail that closely follows the rail line of the Denver & Rio Grande railroad between Salida and Leadville, were recently erected along CR 371, a big step in a very gradual process to create a long-distance bicycling trail in Chaffee and Lake counties (Chaffee County Times)
From Streetsblog
- Talking Headways Podcast: Latina Leaders in Transit – RTD Board of Directors Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede talks with Cindy Chavez, former board chair of the VTA and current Santa Clara County, Calif. supervisor (Streetsblog USA)
- Thursday’s Headlines As We Turn the Corner (Streetsblog USA)
- All about federal transit/highway funding ratios (Streetsblog Chicago)
- STUDY: How Race and Income Impact Road Safety in Oregon (Streetsblog USA)
