Thursday’s Headlines 03/11/2021 and Barriers Keeping Bike Riding From Being More Inclusive

Traffic Violence and Safe Streets

Driver hits and kills man walking at 25th and Colorado (DPD Twitter, CBS4, Fox31)

‘Elijah Is Touching Hearts Everywhere’: Sheneen McClain On Her Son Inspiring Police Reform (Colorado Public Radio)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

When should you shovel sidewalk snow? Know the law. [And also shovel because it helps people with disabilities, people pushing strollers, and people delivering mail and food.] (9News, Fox31)

Study examines barriers keeping bike riding from being more inclusive in Denver, Fort Collins, and cities in eight other states (PeopleForBikes, Bicycle Retailer)

Broomfield City Council approves agreement with Boulder County for U.S. 287 Bus Rapid Transit Study (Colorado Hometown Weekly)

Faking a commute into work by walking around the block or getting on your bike could help remote employees’ mental health (Fox31)

The average Denver-area driver spent 39 fewer hours in congested traffic in 2020, thanks to coronavirus-related office and business closures… Now just imagine if we had better public transit and bikeways as an alternative to driving! (Denver Business Journal)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 96 (Moderate).

Centennial State and Beyond

How did Colorado’s lawmakers vote on the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill, which contains $30 billion for transit? Spoiler alert: Yes votes were Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper; Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Jason Crow, and Ed Perlmutter. No votes were Reps. Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck, and Doug Lamborn. (Fox31)

Frisco plans to bring back pedestrian promenade this summer (Summit Daily News)

Signs officially marking the path of the Stage and Rail Trail, a planned 70-mile bicycling trail that closely follows the rail line of the Denver & Rio Grande railroad between Salida and Leadville, were recently erected along CR 371, a big step in a very gradual process to create a long-distance bicycling trail in Chaffee and Lake counties (Chaffee County Times)

From Streetsblog

Talking Headways Podcast: Latina Leaders in Transit – RTD Board of Directors Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede talks with Cindy Chavez, former board chair of the VTA and current Santa Clara County, Calif. supervisor (Streetsblog USA)

Thursday’s Headlines As We Turn the Corner (Streetsblog USA)

All about federal transit/highway funding ratios (Streetsblog Chicago)

STUDY: How Race and Income Impact Road Safety in Oregon (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.