Wednesday’s Headlines 03/10/2021 and RTD Prepares for Snow

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Businesses, local governments, RTD preparing for massive snow storm this weekend (Denver7)

General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson introduces RTD’s ‘People Who Move People’ campaign starting with 15L bus operator Suna Karabay (RTD)

Female transit chiefs – including RTD’s Debra Johnson – step up in a year of crisis (Bond Buyer)

Bike to Work Day postponed to September 22 (Boulder Daily Camera)

New 6-mile bike, pedestrian trail opens in Aurora (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 104 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups).

Centennial State

Colorado developing plan to mandate large employers cut individual vehicle use by workers (Denver Business Journal)

Pueblo City Council accepts $1.8 million grant for Dillon Drive roundabout (Pueblo Chieftain)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines Offer Help for Transit (Streetsblog USA)

This Year’s List of the Most Dangerous Cities for Walkers Is Unacceptably Familiar (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.