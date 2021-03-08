Monday’s Headlines 03/08/2021 and Legislature Considers Loosening RTD Restrictions

Traffic Violence and Safe Streets

DPD issued a Medina Alert for two vehicles after at least one driver hit and killed a person walking at Morrison Road and W. Kentucky Ave. on Friday night (DPD Twitter, CBS 4, Fox31, 9News)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

RTD Board of Directors meetings this week: Tue 5:30 p.m. Special Board Meeting to discuss resolution in support of House Bill 21-1186 titled CONCERNING RELIEVING THE REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF STATUTORY RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO THE DISTRICT’S OPERATIONS (Agendas and links to watch)

RTD rolls out FlexRide and Metro Taxi pilot project (RTD, 9News)

All are welcome at the Denver Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation Transportation Committee meeting March 11, 6-8 p.m., and the agenda is: Bikes on Broadway, Introducing DOTI’s New Director of Transit, Denver’s Micromobility Program, and Bike Streets Project: 2 Mile Pledge & Stay Sane Loop Routes (Zoom registration)

Denver City Council meetings this week: Mon 5 p.m. General Public Comment Session; Mon 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting; Tue 9:30 a.m. Mayor-Council, Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use Transportation Infrastructure Committee (Committee canceled. Consent agenda included.); Tue 1:30 p.m. Finance Governance Committee; Wed 10:30 a.m. Safety Housing Education Homelessness Committee (Committee canceled. Consent agenda included.); Wed 1:30 p.m. Business Arts Workforce Aviation Services Committee; Thu 9:30 a.m. Budget and Policy Committee (Agendas and links to watch)

Longmont council members, state lawmakers consider options for FasTracks service (Longmont Times-Call)

Some Boulder County commuters still hopeful for rail (Longmont Times-Call)

Unpacking the 2050 Metro Vision Regional Transportation Plan (Mile High Connects)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).

Centennial State

Lawmakers Move To Expand Program That Helped Restaurants And Pedestrians Take Over Colorado’s Main Streets In The Pandemic (Colorado Public Radio)

Weeks into legislative session, here’s the status of Polis’ big transportation stimulus plan (Denver Business Journal)

Avon to consider electric vehicle pledge for fleet and transit buses (Vail Daily)

Steamboat students will ride electric next school year (Steamboat Pilot and Today)

From Streetsblog

Monday’s Headlines to Start a Warming Trend (Streetsblog USA)

Send Us Your Nominees for the Sorriest Bus Stop! (Streetsblog USA)

For Bikes + BRT, Colored Asphalt Is Better Than Paint (Streetsblog SF)

New data shows Chicago’s speed cameras are effective in preventing traffic deaths (Streetsblog Chicago)

Opinion: Treat Traffic Violence as an Epidemic (Streetsblog NYC)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.