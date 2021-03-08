Monday’s Headlines 03/08/2021 and Legislature Considers Loosening RTD Restrictions
Traffic Violence and Safe Streets
- DPD issued a Medina Alert for two vehicles after at least one driver hit and killed a person walking at Morrison Road and W. Kentucky Ave. on Friday night (DPD Twitter, CBS 4, Fox31, 9News)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- RTD Board of Directors meetings this week: Tue 5:30 p.m. Special Board Meeting to discuss resolution in support of House Bill 21-1186 titled CONCERNING RELIEVING THE REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF STATUTORY RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO THE DISTRICT’S OPERATIONS (Agendas and links to watch)
- RTD rolls out FlexRide and Metro Taxi pilot project (RTD, 9News)
- All are welcome at the Denver Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation Transportation Committee meeting March 11, 6-8 p.m., and the agenda is: Bikes on Broadway, Introducing DOTI’s New Director of Transit, Denver’s Micromobility Program, and Bike Streets Project: 2 Mile Pledge & Stay Sane Loop Routes (Zoom registration)
- Denver City Council meetings this week: Mon 5 p.m. General Public Comment Session; Mon 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting; Tue 9:30 a.m. Mayor-Council, Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use Transportation Infrastructure Committee (Committee canceled. Consent agenda included.); Tue 1:30 p.m. Finance Governance Committee; Wed 10:30 a.m. Safety Housing Education Homelessness Committee (Committee canceled. Consent agenda included.); Wed 1:30 p.m. Business Arts Workforce Aviation Services Committee; Thu 9:30 a.m. Budget and Policy Committee (Agendas and links to watch)
- Longmont council members, state lawmakers consider options for FasTracks service (Longmont Times-Call)
- Some Boulder County commuters still hopeful for rail (Longmont Times-Call)
- Unpacking the 2050 Metro Vision Regional Transportation Plan (Mile High Connects)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).
Centennial State
- Lawmakers Move To Expand Program That Helped Restaurants And Pedestrians Take Over Colorado’s Main Streets In The Pandemic (Colorado Public Radio)
- Weeks into legislative session, here’s the status of Polis’ big transportation stimulus plan (Denver Business Journal)
- Avon to consider electric vehicle pledge for fleet and transit buses (Vail Daily)
- Steamboat students will ride electric next school year (Steamboat Pilot and Today)
From Streetsblog
- Send Us Your Nominees for the Sorriest Bus Stop! (Streetsblog USA)
- For Bikes + BRT, Colored Asphalt Is Better Than Paint (Streetsblog SF)
- New data shows Chicago’s speed cameras are effective in preventing traffic deaths (Streetsblog Chicago)
- Opinion: Treat Traffic Violence as an Epidemic (Streetsblog NYC)
