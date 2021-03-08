Monday’s Headlines 03/08/2021 and Legislature Considers Loosening RTD Restrictions

Traffic Violence and Safe Streets

  • DPD issued a Medina Alert for two vehicles after at least one driver hit and killed a person walking at Morrison Road and W. Kentucky Ave. on Friday night (DPD Twitter, CBS 4, Fox31, 9News)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • RTD Board of Directors meetings this week: Tue 5:30 p.m. Special Board Meeting to discuss resolution in support of House Bill 21-1186 titled CONCERNING RELIEVING THE REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF STATUTORY RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO THE DISTRICT’S OPERATIONS (Agendas and links to watch)
  • RTD rolls out FlexRide and Metro Taxi pilot project (RTD, 9News)
  • All are welcome at the Denver Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation Transportation Committee meeting March 11, 6-8 p.m., and the agenda is: Bikes on Broadway, Introducing DOTI’s New Director of Transit, Denver’s Micromobility Program, and Bike Streets Project: 2 Mile Pledge & Stay Sane Loop Routes (Zoom registration)
  • Denver City Council meetings this week: Mon 5 p.m. General Public Comment Session; Mon 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting; Tue 9:30 a.m. Mayor-Council, Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use Transportation Infrastructure Committee (Committee canceled. Consent agenda included.); Tue 1:30 p.m. Finance Governance Committee; Wed 10:30 a.m. Safety Housing Education Homelessness Committee (Committee canceled. Consent agenda included.); Wed 1:30 p.m. Business Arts Workforce Aviation Services Committee; Thu 9:30 a.m. Budget and Policy Committee (Agendas and links to watch)
  • Longmont council members, state lawmakers consider options for FasTracks service (Longmont Times-Call)
  • Some Boulder County commuters still hopeful for rail (Longmont Times-Call)
  • Unpacking the 2050 Metro Vision Regional Transportation Plan (Mile High Connects)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 48 (Good).

Centennial State

  • Lawmakers Move To Expand Program That Helped Restaurants And Pedestrians Take Over Colorado’s Main Streets In The Pandemic (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Weeks into legislative session, here’s the status of Polis’ big transportation stimulus plan (Denver Business Journal)
  • Avon to consider electric vehicle pledge for fleet and transit buses (Vail Daily)
  • Steamboat students will ride electric next school year (Steamboat Pilot and Today)

From Streetsblog

