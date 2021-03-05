Friday’s Headlines 03/05/2021 and Get on the Bus: Transit Justice Forum

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Get on the Bus: Transit Justice Forum online event is March 25 and hosted by Mile High Connects and Denver Streets Partnership (Denver Streets Partnership)

10 US cities – including Denver – paving the way for the future by investing in technology, sustainability, and infrastructure (Business Insider)

These five people will help select Denver’s next police and sheriff watchdog (Denverite, Westword)

Elijah McClain’s mom says his death invoked push for change (AP/Aurora Sentinel)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 55 (Moderate).

From Streetsblog

Friday’s Headlines to Close it Out (Streetsblog USA)

Report: Crash Death Rates in 2020 Hit Highest Level in Almost a Century (Streetsblog USA)

