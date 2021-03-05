Friday’s Headlines 03/05/2021 and Get on the Bus: Transit Justice Forum
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Get on the Bus: Transit Justice Forum online event is March 25 and hosted by Mile High Connects and Denver Streets Partnership (Denver Streets Partnership)
- 10 US cities – including Denver – paving the way for the future by investing in technology, sustainability, and infrastructure (Business Insider)
- These five people will help select Denver’s next police and sheriff watchdog (Denverite, Westword)
- Elijah McClain’s mom says his death invoked push for change (AP/Aurora Sentinel)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 55 (Moderate).
From Streetsblog
- Friday’s Headlines to Close it Out (Streetsblog USA)
- Report: Crash Death Rates in 2020 Hit Highest Level in Almost a Century (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.