Friday’s Headlines 03/05/2021 and Get on the Bus: Transit Justice Forum

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Get on the Bus: Transit Justice Forum online event is March 25 and hosted by Mile High Connects and Denver Streets Partnership (Denver Streets Partnership)
  • 10 US cities – including Denver – paving the way for the future by investing in technology, sustainability, and infrastructure (Business Insider)
  • These five people will help select Denver’s next police and sheriff watchdog (Denverite, Westword)
  • Elijah McClain’s mom says his death invoked push for change (AP/Aurora Sentinel)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 55 (Moderate).

